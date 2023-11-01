Top 5 PUBG Mobile teams to watch out for in PMGC 2023 League: Group Green

The Group Stage of the PMGC 2023 League is all set to kick off on November 2 at 4 pm IST. In total, 48 teams have been seeded into three groups, Green, Red, and Yellow, for this round, which will run across three weeks.

During the opening week, Group Green will play 24 games. The top three squads from the final scoreboard will secure their seats in the Grand Finals.

The next eight teams (4th to 11th) will move to the second round, named Survival Stage, and the remaining five teams will be knocked out of this international event.

All 16 participating teams have shown a phenomenal run in their respective regional competitions. Let’s take a look at the best five squads to follow in this group.

Note: This list is subjective, and the ranking reflects the writer's opinions.

5 teams that could emerge as top performers in PMGC League Group Green

5) Persija Evos

Earlier this year, Persija and Evos partnered up for the PUBG Mobile Esports and recruited veteran athletes such as Luxxy, Zuxxy, and RedFace.

The coalition accumulated the most points during the PMPLs Indonesia and the PMSLs, due to which they have been selected for the Global Championship 2023.

The renowned lineup also lifted the trophy in the PMPL Fall edition, where superstar Zuxxy earned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. The Indonesian powerhouse is expected to deliver a top-tier performance in the upcoming PMGC Group Stage.

4) Tianba

The Chinese firm kicked off the 2023 season on a confident note and conquered the PEL Spring in emphatic fashion. However, their performance in PMWI 2023 was mediocre, as they finished 10th in the overall standings.

The squad took seventh place in the PEL Summer and fourth position in the PUBG Mobile Regional Clash: SEA vs China. The organization will be looking for a scintillating start to the Global Championship.

3) Alter Ego Ares

The Indonesian giant has grabbed both the trophies of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) SEA this year. The roster ranked fifth in PMWI and PMRC SEA vs. China.

Their star athlete, Rosemary, has gained immense popularity in a short time and has demonstrated a remarkable performance throughout regional events. Their main objective now will be to bring the first PMGC title to the country.

2) Stalwart Esports

Stalwart Esports doesn’t need any Introduction in this scene, as their Mongolian PUBG Mobile squad has delivered an impressive showcasing over the past three years.

The club kept up its dominance for the third consecutive year in South Asia, winning both the regional SA championships this year. The star-studded lineup finished fourth at the 2022 PMGC and will be hoping to clinch the coveted title in the upcoming edition.

1) Alpha7 Esports

Alpha7 Esports from Brazil is regarded as being one of the most consistent squads in the world. The organization has been performing well ever since they entered this field.

The marquee roster was the second runner-up in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022. This year, they clinched the PMPL Brazil Spring and the Americas Championship Spring.

The side achieved fourth position in the World Invitational (PMWI) 2023. The lineup is expected to maintain its momentum and earn a respectable spot in the upcoming PMGC.