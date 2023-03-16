TrainwrecksTV addresses possible collaboration with HasanAbi, says the latter uses "slimy" tactics

There has been a lot of anticipation surrounding the possibility of a collaboration between popular streamers Tyler "TrainwrecksTV" and Hasan "HasanAbi." However, it is no secret that the two have had their fair share of disagreements and clashes in the past.

This idea was recently suggested by fellow streamer Felix "xQc," who urged Hasan to join a call with Tyler. Although Hasan seems open to the idea, Tyler expressed some reservations during a recent stream. Specifically, he voiced concerns that Hasan may resort to "slimy" tactics during the call.

TrainwrecksTV remarks on HasanAbi, says the latter may attempt to "pervert truths"

During his March 16 broadcast, xQc suggested a call between HasanAbi and Trainwreckstv to resolve their conflict. A few hours later, however, xQc claimed that Train had messaged him, stating that he did not want to speak to HasanAbi. The French-Canadian revealed:

"Hold on, Train won't do it. He thinks that... Train said it's a bad idea. I don't know why, though. He sent a big a** message. Yeah, I don't think he wants to do it, I think."

(Timestamp: 06:13:30)

Elaborating on the above message, TrainwrecksTV later asserted on his own stream:

"If it goes to debates, using certain tactics that I find to be slimy and kind of ratty, to pervert truths and turn it from truth and logic conversations to who can out petty who, right? Who can draw blood? Who can win in the eyes of the gladiator arena's viewers."

He continued:

"In my opinion, nothing gets done there. All that happens is the furthering of the splitting of sides, and nothing good comes from it. Whether you win or you lose, nothing good comes."

Despite his reluctance to speak with Hasan, TrainwrecksTV suggested that if a call were to take place, it would be on his Scuffed Podcast for others to re-stream on their own channels.

What did fans say about the situation?

Tyler's clip found its way onto the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, where it received a lot of attention and reactions from fans. Many found it amusing that, despite their differences, both Tyler and Hasan share a dislike for debating. Here are some notable reactions:

Fans comment on the situation (Image via Reddit)

Tyler's comments regarding Hasan's potential use of "slimy" tactics during a collaboration could be seen as vitriolic by Hasan's fan base. It is unclear if the two will end up speaking on a call anytime soon, but many are eagerly waiting to see if they can put their differences aside and work together.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes