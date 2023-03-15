Trainwreckstv claims his "cookie-cutter rant" about certain content creators influenced outcome of The Streamer Awards

On March 14, 2023, Tyler "Trainwreckstv" provided his take on the recently concluded Streamer Awards 2023 during his livestream, expressing disbelief at some of the winners. According to Tyler, he believed that the organizers may have influenced the awards, as he found it difficult to believe that a streamer with barely 50K followers can beat a top 10 streamer.

Trainwreckstv then alluded to a recent rant he had about streamer awards shows, which he believes could be one of the reasons behind the results of the Streamer Awards 2023:

"It's almost like they heard my cookie-cutter rant."

"There's no shot in this entire streaming world" - Trainwreckstv questions the results of The Streamer Awards 2023

During his stream, Trainwreckstv expressed disappointment with the outcome of certain categories, stating that he felt that the awards weren't fairly distributed.

He went on to say that the results of the awards seemed to be predetermined, suggesting that the organizers may have had a hand in deciding the winners. Speaking about the awards show, Tyler said:

"This is going to be next-level delusion and narcissism, but it's almost like they heard my cookie-cutter rant and they're like, 'Okay, f**k. Those are the winners, we need to swap this around, okay? You know what? What do you guys say about this? We're gonna give you this award, but for this you're gonna lose, we're gonna give it to this guy'."

He continued:

"There is no shot in the entire streaming world, all the people who were grinding, like the top 10s, are all getting beaten by a 50K follower Twitter and Twitch user."

Addressing the topic from a different point of view, he stated:

"Like listen, it's a beautiful thing, don't get me wrong, I love that. I do love it, in an ideal world. If we were to teleport to an ideal world where sh*t like, you know, it's beautiful, fine. But there is no shot, you know, three f**king, two million, three million, six million follower Andy's got beaten by a 50K follower individual."

What did the internet say?

The Streamer Awards 2023 event was generally well-received by the streaming community, but the opinion of Tyler "Trainwreckstv" sparked a lot of discussion with his recent rant against the awards show. Here are some relevant takes from the popular r/LivestreamFail community:

The Streamer Awards 2023 was an incredibly successful event, with the livestream attracting over 500,000 concurrent viewers. To read more about it, click here.

