"Twitch is going to be the best site for streamers" - Sykkuno claims YouTube does not "prioritize" livestreams

After returning to Twitch, Thomas "Sykkuno" recently made bold claims about YouTube not "prioritizing" livestreams. While broadcasting GTA 5 RP on the NoPixel 4.0 server, Sykkuno took the opportunity to express his "actual opinion" on YouTube, claiming that the Google-owned platform makes the majority of its money from videos and short-form content.

He elaborated:

"I will say this, guys - I think Twitch is, like, an actual opinion on the YouTube thing. And, Rae (Valkyrae) said it a little bit yesterday. You know, YouTube... like, they're good. They're really good. I like them a lot. But they aren't going to prioritize their streamers. Rae mentioned it a little bit. You know, streaming was super hot, like, a couple of years ago and that's when they prioritized it."

The Las Vegas native continued:

"But, YouTube doesn't and it's because they don't have to. YouTube makes their money from YouTube videos. They make it from, you know, Shorts. They're trying to push (YouTube Shorts) to compete with TikTok. YouTube doesn't have to 100% back streamers because why should they? They've got so many other things doing great for them."

According to Sykkuno, Twitch was the "best" platform for streamers. He explained:

"Twitch, in my opinion, is going to be the best, you know, site for streamers. At least now. It was different in the past a little bit. But mostly because Twitch has to support their streamers. That's what they've got! That's all they've got. You know, YouTube doesn't have... I mean, YouTube has so much more that there's just no reason for them to do it."

Timestamp: 00:50:10

"YouTube isn't prioritizing streamers at all" - Valkyrae shares the same sentiments as Sykkuno

On May 6, 2024, Rachell "Valkyrae" collaborated with Sykkuno and Foolish Gamers to play Valorant. At one point, the co-owner of 100 Thieves expressed her desire for Twitch to add certain features that YouTube currently provides for its livestreams.

She said:

"I think once Twitch adds pre-streams and once they add the replay in the VODs (Video on Demand), like, live VODs... it would be great. Because that's something that YouTube has."

Valkyrae then claimed that YouTube "doesn't prioritize" streamers on the platform, remarking:

"The thing is - YouTube isn't prioritizing streamers at all anymore. It's a VOD-first platform. It's focusing on Shorts."

On May 5, 2024, Sykkuno opened up about his two-year experience streaming on YouTube, just a day before surprising the community with a Twitch partnership.