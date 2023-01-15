Twitch streamer completes deathless run of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice using electronic saxophone

Gamers familiar with From Software's popular Soulsborne series of video games are aware of the outlandish challenge runs performed by various streamers, in which the player uses something other than a typical gamepad. These playthroughs typically see things like Guitar Hero controllers or Dance Dance Revolution pads being used. Twitch streamer Dr. DeComposing, who has a background in music, went a similar route for his own series of Souls challenge runs.

He has been completing runs of various From Software games using an electronic saxophone in lieu of a controller. A few months after finishing his Rune Level 1 run of Elden Ring with the musical instrument, he accomplished a deathless run of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice on his stream using the same.

Streamer completes bizarre Sekiro challenge run

The Soulsborne series of games are known for their uncompromising difficulty, especially when compared to the mainstream AAA titles they compete with. Although the titles have a steep learning curve, once players get a handle on the mechanics, they are often able to finish the games with relative ease.

While gamers can increase the difficulty on subsequent playthroughs via New Game Plus, some individuals feel like that simply isn't enough, opting to create their own unique challenge runs. These are popular with streamers and content creators, as they can help boost viewership.

Dr. DeComposing has been playing the Soulsbourne games with an electronic saxophone. He has a background in music as a composer, so it stands to reason that these types of challenging playthroughs would interest him. In October 2022, he completed a Rune Level 1 run of Elden Ring using the saxophone.

He has since done a pair of deathless run challenges with the electronic saxophone on the PlayStation 4-exclusive Bloodborne, as well as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. On January 2, he completed his playthrough of Sekiro on stream without dying once, defeating Isshin Ashina at the top of Ashina Castle, also known as the Shura Ending.

"And that's Sekiro deathless, baby."

Sekiro's Shura Ending is accessed after defeating the Guardian Ape and returning to Ashina Castle. The player is confronted with the choice of betraying their master, Lord Kuro. The gamer's decision leads to different boss fights, but choosing betrayal will result in the playthrough's final boss fight. Deciding not to betray Kuro will lead to a different fight, as well as plenty more late-game content before one reaches the true ending of the game.

Dr. DeComposing has since moved on to his playthrough of Dark Souls Remastered, and although some may take issue with the streamer taking the shorter, easier path, a deathless run of Sekiro while using a saxophone is certainly an impressive feat. Perhaps he will return to the title to take on Isshin in his more powerful form during a future challenge run.

