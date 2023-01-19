Twitch streamer hits "jackpot" during IRL stream, fans react

Twitch streamer HAchubby was speechless after winning big on a vending machine during her latest IRL stream in Tokyo, Japan. The playable machine allows users the chance to win several snacks. While on the live broadcast, the machine caught the streamer's attention.

Revealing her affinity towards the snacks, which appeared to be Japanese cookies, the streamer ended up putting in her coins to play the game. After pressing the target button, a bunch of snack boxes dropped, leaving HAchubby elated yet out of words.

The clip was shared across the internet, including the popular streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which garnered many comments due to the Twitch streamer's incoherent yet comical reaction.

Twitch streamer gets trolled for her reaction to winning supposed 'jackpot'

HAchubby was left in a state of speechlessness after winning 10 boxes of what she described as her favorite snacks. While roaming around a market in Tokyo, the streamer fixated on one of the machines. Reacting to it, she exclaimed:

"Oh my God! I love these. How do I put it (coins) in? I love this snack! Love this snack! What should I do? What should I do?"

After pressing the button, she went on an incoherent rant, saying:

"What's going on? What's going on? uh? uh? uh?"

Realizing she had won 10 of the boxes of snacks on display, the Twitch streamer stated:

"Eh? Did I? Did I make it? Did I? Really? Are you serious?"

(Timestamp: 01:05:25)

Despite being disconnected and animated, her reaction garnered an incursion of comments on the LSF subreddit post. Here are some relevant reactions:

Reacting to her ramblings, one user mockingly stated that she spoke a fourth undiscovered language. They said:

The expression shared some similarities with that of anime. Pointing it out, another user said:

Furthering the above theory, a couple of other users stated that the Twitch streamer had used such animated expressions on previous occasions as well:

Roasting her reaction, this Redditor sarcastically translated it to English:

HAchubby is no stranger to marts in Japan. Her sister owns a shop named after the streamer:

The clip, however, reminded a few users of their nostalgic memories:

Here are a few other comments:

Despite being a full-time Twitch streamer, HAchubby does not keep any VODs on her page. Instead, she uploads her streams to her alternative YouTube channel, solely dedicated to her VODs. Her main YouTube account usually shares moments from her live streams and other activities.

