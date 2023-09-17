Twitch streamer mortified upon finding paper ball in her KFC burger, fans believe it was "revenge"

Twitch streamer hazunats went viral on social media after discovering a paper ball inside her KFC burger. On September 16, 2023, the content creator hosted an IRL stream in Munich, Germany, while attending the Oktoberfest. She dined at a KFC outlet during the starting moments of her broadcast. However, things took a turn for the worse when she noticed something was wrong with the food.

Hazunats was left mortified upon seeing a large chunk of inedible paper inside it and immediately began gagging. The Twitch streamer then revealed that an old crumbled invoice had been placed in her food and said:

"I got a trash from the burger. Just give me a second. I'm trying to calm down here. Yeah, it's real!"

The clip was the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with over 370 community members weighing in on the situation. Redditor u/Merrughi shared more clips from hazunats' broadcast, during which she claimed the foreign object inside the burger was a "revenge thing."

u/Merrughi wrote:

"It was a receipt (not hers). 'I think it's a revenge thing because I asked them to remake it.' She plans to send the video to KFC Germany. She decided to try to talk to a manager but they didn't believe her and then they accosted her when she got her jacket and was leaving."

"Pretty sure tampering with food is an actual crime" - Fans react to Twitch streamer hazunats finding old receipt in KFC burger

As mentioned earlier, hazunats' clip received a lot of attention on the streamer-focused subreddit, with Redditor u/After-Bid-8749 speculating on what might have caused the scenario:

One viewer stated that tampering with food is an "actual crime." They went on to say that someone could get fired as a result of their shenanigans:

"Pretty sure tampering with food is an actual crime, but good luck proving that it was malicious. She could absolutely stir up a metric f**k ton of s**t over this if she wanted to though. Probably get someone fired bare minimum."

Meanwhile, Redditor u/NotTika believed that the tampering with the Twitch streamer's food was "clearly revenge" and wanted the video to go viral:

Here are some more notable reactions:

Hazunats is a budding Twitch streamer who started broadcasting on the platform in 2021. She is primarily a Just Chatting content creator, and currently boasts 5,002 followers on her channel.