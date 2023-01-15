Valkyrae reveals working on new project, claims she has "learned a lot" from RFLCT situation

Earlier today, YouTube streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" shared exclusive news on her latest stream after revealing that she has been working on an unnamed project that may take over two years to complete. Following her revelation, she jocularly confessed to having "PTSD" from her previous RFLCT project.

For those unaware, Valkyrae launched a skin-care brand called RFLCT in 2021. Unfortunately, the brand had to be shut down after facing a slew of critical remarks due to the product's false advertisement.

However, it is safe to say that both the online community and the streamer have moved on from the aforementioned disputes. Speaking about her latest project, Valkyrae said that she has "learned a lot" from her past mistakes associated with her skincare venture.

Valkyrae announces new venture, reveals it has already been "confirmed"

Dubbed the 'Queen of gaming,' Valkyrae has established herself as one of the major female figures within the gaming industry. Despite the fiasco related to her previous business venture, RFLCT, the streamer has consolidated her position as a steadfast and reliable creator.

For those unfamiliar with the controversy related to RFLCT, in October 2021, Valkyrae came under fire after allegedly spreading misinformation regarding the product. According to the advertisements, RFLCT claimed to protect users' skin from the damaging effects of blue light.

Soon, however, people, including doctors and skin care specialists, figured out that there were no scientific studies to back the claims made by the streamer. She has since apologized for her involvement in the project.

Rachell will now look to make a comeback with yet another project. In her latest stream, she said:

"I had a life-changing call. I am doing something with my team and something about it has been confirmed. I feel like this is PTSD because it's giving RFLCT but this project, it's more than a project, but this is also gonna be like a two-year thing."

She added:

"It's gonna take a very long time and don't worry, Rae learned a lot from the RFLCT situation. Don't worry. Nothing like that's happening ever again, that's for sure. Holy sh*t."

Fans share their reactions

Reacting to her latest announcement, fans shared a host of reactions. Here are some of the relevant reactions under the clip:

As things stand, Rachell is looking to make a comeback after her previous debacle. Further details of the project should be expected in due course.

