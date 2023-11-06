"Very common thing" - Asmongold responds to those saying BlizzCon 2023 was the "worst" in recent years

Popular Twitch WoW streamer Zack "Asmongold" recently reacted to a post on Blizzard forums wherein the user criticized Blizzcon 2023 for allegedly being "poorly executed." Amongst many things, the post reports other issues, such as it being "disorganized," the convention undergoing "downsizing," and showcasing "lack of content."

The streamer scrolled further through the post's comments and noticed many others dissatisfied with the experience this year. He stated:

"Well, there's a lot of people that aren't happy about Blizzcon it seems like... it seems like this is a very common thing."

"I could've told you that": Asmongold reacts as netizens discuss issues at Blizzcon 2023

For those uninitiated, BlizzCon is a gaming convention held annually by Blizzard Entertainment, wherein it promotes its latest releases and franchise developments. Its 2023 rendition was attended by other big Twitch stars, such as EsfandTV.

In the post titled "Feedback: BlizzCon 2023 was disappointing," Blizzard Entertainment forums user 'Rahzha' talked about how they went to the latest edition of the event and found it to be a subpar experience, stating:

"My partner and I have been to the last five BizzCons (latest one in 2019 pre-pandemic), and this by far was the worst one for many reasons."

A side-by-side comparison of the General Admission and Portal Pass tickets (Image via Blizzcon)

Furthermore, they discussed the Blizzcon Portal Pass, in particular, which is the relatively superior version of the General Admission ticket. It features many supposed benefits like separate registration and security lines, exclusive access to the Portal Pass lounge featuring a private viewing lounge, and concessions, amongst others.

In the post, Rahzha mentioned specific issues faced by Portal Pass owners:

"Security and Blizzard Crew members were directing portal pass holders to the wrong area… The 'viewing lounge' was small."

Rahzha went as far as to call the Portal Pass an "absolute huge waste of money" and stated that the food was not as good as they expected, to which Zack replied:

"I mean, yeah, I could've told you that."

However, Zack seemed to disagree with Rahzha, stating that there was only a single gaming experience in the Portal Pass lounge, with a few consoles having Overwatch 2. The streamer stated:

"Well, no. I don't think that's true because you were also able to play 'The Season of Discovery', right?"

He informed the audience about his last experience at the Blizzcon event in 2018:

"The last time I went to Blizzcon was 2018 and I only went there to meet a hot girl and so... I didn't even spend a lot of time at the convention."

Fans react to Asmongold's remarks

Fans seemed to unanimously agree with Rahzha's post and critiqued Zack's YouTube video, with some stating:

Fans react to Asmongold's remarks (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Some users also noticed the hilarious story shared by Zack at the end of the video:

Fans react to Zack's Blizzcon 2018 story (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Some more pertinent reactions were along these lines:

More user reactions (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Zack "Asmongold" is a popular Twitch streamer and co-owner of the gaming organization One True King (OTK). He is known for his regular World of Warcraft streams and has accumulated a total following of 3.43 million on the platform, with an average viewership of 33,000 per stream.