Villager BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 Finals Day 2: Overall standings, match-wise highlights, and more

The Villager BGMI PRO Invitational Season 2 Finals Day 2 witnessed God's Reign emerging as the top contender. They dominated their matches, accumulating an impressive total of 74 points via six games on that day. With this outstanding performance, their overall score reached 127 points, gaining them the first-place position in this BGMI event.

Team 8 Bit, who were in the first spot when Day 1 ended, slipped to second place with 123 points on Day 2. Although they claimed three Chicken Dinners on Day 1, they failed to secure a victory on the following one. Entity Gaming had a moderate second day, causing them to drop to third place with 94 points.

However, Revenant Esports experienced a remarkable turnaround, climbing five places to secure the fourth position. Additionally, Team Soul, a fan favorite, showed improvement and is currently in the eighth rank.

Villager BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 Day 2 match overview

Game 1

Medal Esports secured victory in the first match, relying on their cautious gameplay and acquiring four eliminations. Conversely, it was 8Bit who showcased an aggressive performance, dominating the leaderboard with an impressive 13 kills.

Game 2

Moving on to the second battle on Erangel, Medal Esports once again emerged victorious, this time with nine eliminations. They displayed a slightly more aggressive style than in their previous game while effectively rotating within the play zone. Team Revenant finished in third place but still managed to secure nine eliminations. Orangutan, despite being eliminated early on, also captured nine frag points.

Game 3

God's Reign displayed exceptional clutch gameplay, securing victory in the third battle on Miramar with an impressive 12 eliminations. Team Soul's Neyo showcased outstanding performance, leading his team to second place in the match standings with 13 kills. WSB continued their impressive performances, accumulating 10 points.

Game 4

In the fourth BGMI match, Autobotz Esports came out on top after utilizing clever rotations and securing nine eliminations. Manya's MVP performance propelled his team, Blind, to second place, while WSB demonstrated their dominance once again and gathered 11 frag points.

Game 5

After a series of strong performances, WSB Esports finally won the fifth match, earning eight eliminations. However, God's Reign displayed an extraordinary performance, eliminating a staggering 16 enemies and securing the top spot in the match standings.

Game 6

Entity Gaming delivered an all-round performance in the final match of Day 2, clinching the victory with 12 eliminations. God's Reign continued their impressive run, while Gill's MVP performance propelled Numen to secure third place in the match.

With only six matches remaining in the VE BGMI Pro Invitational, maintaining the same momentum from Day 2 will be crucial for the top two teams since they have a healthy lead over others.

