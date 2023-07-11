Villager BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings, match-wise highlights, and more

The Grand Finals of the Villager BGMI PRO Invitational Season 2 commenced today. Team 8Bit demonstrated exceptional dominance by claiming victory in three of the six matches played on the first day. They accumulated a total of 81 points, including 48 finish points, establishing a comfortable 27-point lead over the second-best team.

Surprisingly, Entity Gaming, who barely made it to the finals, managed to turn the tables and secure second position with 54 points. God's Reign currently sit third, while Blind, who are in excellent form, blitzed to fourth place. Unfortunately, fan-favorite Team Soul had a less-than-ideal start and find themselves in 12th with only 24 points.

Villager BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 match overview

In the opening match on Erangel, Team 8Bit produced an outstanding display, amassing an impressive 19 frags. Madman proved to be the star player, single-handedly eliminating seven opponents and earning the title of MVP. Right behind them were Entity Gaming and Revenant Esports, accumulating 11 points each.

In the second round, Chemin Esports, fielding a new underdog roster, emerged victorious with 10 frags. The team adopted a cautious approach, strategically positioning themselves on the edges and avoiding unnecessary risks, which bore fruit. Medal Esports secured second place with six eliminations, while Entity Gaming had another commendable performance, securing 12 points.

In the third BGMI clash, Team 8 Bit again emerged triumphant with 11 eliminations, displaying an explosive and aggressive style as they advanced toward the zone. Gladiator Esports and Team Soul also showcased commendable performances, securing second and third place with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Maintaining their exceptional form, Team 8 Bit claimed victory again in the fourth round with 10 frags. BGMI star Beast single-handedly eliminated six opponents, earning the title of MVP. Blind Esports got caught in the final moments and had to settle for second place with six eliminations.

After a series of impressive matches, God's Reign finally secured a chicken dinner in the fifth battle, notching up 13 finishes. Meanwhile, Numen Gaming delivered an excellent performance, securing the second spot with 11 points, while Entity Gaming managed to break into the top three again with 11 points.

Adopting a cautious approach, Gladiator Esports managed to secure a chicken dinner in the day's final match with six frags. Despite being at a height disadvantage in the final clash against Chemin Esports, they emerged victorious. Aditya's brilliance was crucial in Team XSpark securing 14 important points.

