Warzone 2 developers fixes the issue causing Plunder stats to be tracked in Battle Royale

Plunder, Warzone 2's most anticipated game mode, is currently playable. The mode has a large fan following, and its reappearance has gratified them. Any addition to a massive game is certain to cause some problems, and one minor issue that came to light was the Plunder stats being recorded as part of the Battle Royale stats. However, the developers quickly fixed the problem by releasing a small patch.

Warzone 2 is being revitalized by including various fan-requested components such as the reintroduction of one-shot snipers, mobility improvement, the reinstatement of classic modes such as Plunder, and more. Soon, the game will regain the popularity that it once possessed. The following article will take a closer look at the small patch that was released to solve the Plunder issue.

Developers acted quickly, delivering a patch that resolved the Plunder stat problem in Warzone 2

Plunder is an excellent option for unwinding and experimenting with different loadouts. However, to truly determine a loadout's success, users must examine the numbers and how well they are doing. But the mode's stats intermingled with the Battle Royale's, which would have influenced the fandom badly. However, the problem was swiftly fixed and resolved less than a day after the Plunder mode's release.

Moving forward, stats will apply to the respective mode that they were earned in. 🛠️ We pushed a small update this morning to resolve an issue with Combat Records.Combat Records in #Warzone2 are now separated into 3 categories: Battle Royale, Resurgence, and Plunder.Moving forward, stats will apply to the respective mode that they were earned in. 🛠️ We pushed a small update this morning to resolve an issue with Combat Records.Combat Records in #Warzone2 are now separated into 3 categories: Battle Royale, Resurgence, and Plunder. Moving forward, stats will apply to the respective mode that they were earned in.

The small patch that was released recently solved the Combat Records issue. Warzone 2 will now feature separate combat records for each of the three categories: Battle Royale, Resurgence, and Plunder. Players can now view their stats gained in the corresponding mode. There will be no confusion as the feature will have a streamlined record of all three categories.

The creators performed a wonderful job of swiftly correcting the issue, which will help the title regain its prior reputation. They are taking a good step in considering what the fans truly want in the game and are continually monitoring the issues currently present in the game.

Tag the squad you're dropping in with This week's Call of Duty #Warzone2 playlist featuring PlunderTag the squad you're dropping in with This week's Call of Duty #Warzone2 playlist featuring Plunder 💰Tag the squad you're dropping in with 👇 https://t.co/Z7F08rTM29

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is currently live and available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

