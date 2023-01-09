Warzone 2 sees the return of an invincibility glitch from the last iteration

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and in-game glitches have become well-connected in the last couple of months. Along with the addition of a number of new bugs, a very well-known one from its predecessor is back again in the latest iteration and the community is in a frenzy over it.

The community has not experienced a glitch-free experience since the game's release in November 2022. While new ones arrive every now and then, the return of some old bugs frustrate fans more than anything.

In a recent gameplay video, a Reddit user showcased that the infamous invincibility glitch has made its way to Warzone 2 and is ruining the gameplay experience. To learn more about it, read below.

Redditor showcases a known invincibility glitch has made its way to Warzone 2

Back during Warzone's reign, a certain invincibility glitch annoyed players the most. It used to get activated by random activities like getting stuck in a car's wheel or getting hit by a molotov. However, the result was never fair to the opponents in the game.

It caused the affected players to become invincible and thus not take any form of damage whatsoever. While Raven Software claimed that they fixed the problem, a recent clip showed that it has entered Warzone 2.

In a Reddit post, a user named u/TheCopperViking posted a gameplay clip where they are fighting another squad on the train in Warzone 2. However, when they try to push in, the enemy does not take any damage at all. Even after trying twice, none of their shots received any hitmarker, and eventually u/TheCopperViking themselves got killed by another opponent.

After posting the video on Reddit, the clip immediately went viral and fans reacted to it as expected. A Redditor named TheRealRonMexico7 stated:

Fans also expressed their frustration towards Activision as they have not released a "finished game" in recent years. Essentially, Warzone was released in a poor state, but the quality of life eventually improved with major updates.

According to some parts of the community, Activision releases unfinished games to grab "heaps of money" while "employing a fraction of the programmers."

While the same thing as Warzone might happen to Warzone 2 and the latest game will eventually get fixed as well, it is clearly a frustrating experience for players to spend their time in it right now.

As the clip went viral, fans can only hope that Raven Software notices and fixes it before a part of the community starts exploiting the glitch to their advantage, making the game unbearable for others.

Poll : 0 votes