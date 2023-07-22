"We can totally record a song together": Dream reveals Yung Gravy changed his mind on recording together

It sounds like the Clay "Dream" and Matthew “Yung Gravy” track will happen after all. What started as a simple one-word rejection has swiftly changed. The Minecraft content creator tweeted a voice recording from the rapper saying that he had changed his mind. The rapper followed it up with his trademark wit, saying he wouldn’t even sleep with the streamer’s mother.

Naturally, the thought of Dream and Yung Gravy collaborating has the internet excited. Within a few minutes of the post hitting Twitter, the website was filled with replies about this situation.

“You know what Dream? I changed my mind. We can totally record a song together. And I won’t even have s*x with your mother.””

Yung Gravy reportedly changed his mind and wants to record with Dream

On July 21, 2023, Dream suggested that Yung Gravy team up with him to create a music track. In exchange, the content creator offered to teach the rapper how to play Minecraft. He was soundly rejected, with a one-word reply - “no,” with a heart emoji.

Yung Gravy’s reply was called the “coldest tweet of the year.” Now it appears the situation has changed. According to the content creator, Matthew is now open to working together on a song. The details have yet to be unveiled, but it sounds like the two will be collaborating in the near future.

The request to be a part of a song isn’t a shock when it comes to Clay. The content creator released a track when his long-time friend Technoblade passed, called “Until I End Up Dead”.

Fans react on Twitter to Yung Gravy and Dream collaboration

CallMeEn @BloominBen @Dream If this actually happens it'll be fire

Not everyone believed that the collaboration will happen. Some replies on Twitter thought perhaps it was a joke or that Yung Gravy was trolling the content creator with the voicemail that was sent. Others admitted it would be amazing if it’s real.

This reply earned a tweet from the content creator himself (Image via Twitter)

Some would joke about the final line in the voicemail, about having s*x with the content creator’s mother. One of these tweets even got a response back from the Minecraft star himself.

Hive @Yikes__s @Dream collab of the year I'm so excited

Some were simply happy to hear that this collaboration is going to go through if the voicemail from the rapper is to be believed.

elwi¹⁸⁶ @drmelwi @Dream omg my boy discovered voice ai 🫣

However, one user suggested that it was done via voice AI and that it might not really be Matthew replying in that voicemail.

Fans will simply have to wait and see what the rapper has to say about this particular tweet from the streamer. It could be a real collaboration waiting to happen, or perhaps just a prank from the Minecraft content creator.