"We need to bring the culture back": Dr DisRespect calls out Call of Duty for spending their budget on skins

YouTube streamer Dr DisRespect has continued being critical of Call of Duty, recently making waves after lambasting developers for giving more attention to operator skins and crossovers instead of gameplay improvements. The game has seen a number of big-budget collaborations in the recent past, with the popular comic book character Spawn being the latest addition to its increasing roster of skins.

Since the Nickmercs controversy a few months ago, Dr DisRespect has been slamming the devs for their decision to pull the Twitch streamer's skin from the game. The Doc, as he is also known in his community, recently went on a tirade about skins in Warzone and talked about how the "video game culture" had changed and needed to be fixed.

While starting his stream, where he talked about looking forward to playing CS2, Dr DisRespect slammed Call of Duty for focusing on skins and big crossovers. The streamer specifically pointed to the recent addition of Spawn skins and told viewers that this was not how things worked when he was growing up:

"They are making high-level production video pieces on new skins in the game. And people, I guess, like it? I don't know the state of this industry. I don't know where we are at man. It's not what I grew up with."

Dr DisRespect continued, saying that gamers are now more interested in high-production cross-over promotions and that the culture needed to be brought back:

"It was literally about playing the games and the fun aspect of playing the game and the interactions. But now people are getting hyped on high-production video pieces. We need to bring the culture back."

Dr DisRespect slams Call of Duty for expensive skin collaboration, wonders how much the Spawn operator cost

Call of Duty has introduced a number of big-budget skins over the last couple of months. The Snoop Dogg skin returned once again this year, with pop star Nicki Minaj's operator also joining the game. During their release, some players also raised concerns regarding the skins being prioritized over gameplay.

The more recent addition to Warzone was Spawn, the comic book character. And true to the source material, a variety of skins featuring the character are obtainable in-game. Here's our guide to getting all of them from the Season 6 Batte Pass.

Timestamp 26:54

Dr DisRespect, however, was less than happy with the inclusion of the skin in the game, and his main gripe was the budget being allocated to the crossover operator skins:

"I told him (fellow streamer friend) to get off that sh*t game Warzone. I think they spent $200,000 just to get Spawn in there. Had to have been, right? How much do you think it took for them to get Spawn in there? A million or something? And they put the production video."

Asmongold is yet another popular streamer to blast Call of Duty for including so many varied operator skins. His point of contention was the Diablo IV Lilith and Inarius operator skins that were added to the game.