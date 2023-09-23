“We’re not allowed our seats” - Sidemen reveal they won’t be ringside during KSI vs. Tommy Fury fight

The members of popular UK YouTube group Sidemen took to their official Sidecast podcast to reveal that they won't be sitting ringside for the KSI vs. Tommy Fury bout at the AO Arena. During KSI's six previous fights, both his friends and the Sidemen members occupied ringside seats to support him. This time, those seats have been made available to the public for purchase.

However, the members will get luxury box seats that will allow them a more comfortable view. Nonetheless, this is certainly a break in tradition for them. Speaking about their current seating arrangements, Josh "Zerkaa" said:

"You've already spoken about it ... We're not allowed our seats by the ringside unfortunately."

"We're demoted from KSI's friends" - Sidemen members on not being ringside at KSI vs. Tommy Fury bout

Expand Tweet

KSI's boxing events have always had reserved seats for his friends and fellow Sidemen members, beginning with his bout against Joe Weller in February 2018. However, this time around, there's been a change in the setup. They've been relocated to the VIP box, which offers greater comfort and exclusivity, while the ringside seats, although more immersive, have been made available to the public.

Although it's a disappointing turn of events, the group's members have accepted the change. Finding the light side of the situation, Zerkaa added:

"We've been demoted as (from) KSI's friends. We're no longer KSI's friends."

Simon "Miniminter," who was also in the podcast episode, added:

"We asked. They (the event organizers) said 'no.' Not JJ (KSI) just to be clear that up. Not JJ."

Ethan "Behzinga," who appeared the most sullen out of the group, interjected:

"They'd rather sell the seats than let us have them."

Here's what the fans said

A clip from the podcast episode was shared by Sidemen-affiliated Twitter accounts, eliciting a wide range of reactions. Here are a few of them:

Fans react to the latest clip (Image via Twitter/X)

KSI is gearing up for a showdown with Tommy Fury on October 14. The co-main event will see Logan Paul going up against Dillon Danis. It is expected to be an action-packed night of entertainment for fans of both boxing and YouTube personalities.