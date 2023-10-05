“We will be doing a stream” - IShowSpeed reveals he’s set to work with Al-Nassr, hints at potential collaboration with mystery personality

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" is gearing up for another big collaboration, as he recently revealed that he would soon host a livestream involving Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. It's worth noting that Al-Nassr have Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on their roster, someone the YouTuber religiously follows and idolizes.

The 18-year-old began his latest livestream on October 4, 2023, by saying:

“We will be doing a stream”

"I can't say who" - IShowSpeed teases possibility of a mystery personality joining upcoming livestream

IShowSpeed has a track record of streaming and collaborating with prominent footballers, including Jesse Lingard, Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), João Félix (FC Barcelona), and Rafael Leão (AC Milan).

The YouTuber is currently working on another exciting collaboration, this time involving Al-Nassr. However, he has chosen to keep the identity of his potential collaborator under wraps for now. He said in his latest broadcast:

"Me and Al-Nassr and (hides his mouth)... I can't say who, we will be doing a stream, okay? That's all I gotta say. I can't say who, chat."

This isn't the only recent interaction between the two parties. Following his public declaration as a full-time Al-Nassr fan, the club took to Twitter to extend a warm welcome to him, acknowledging his support. Here's what they posted:

Al-Nassr welcomes the streamer to their side (Image via X/Twitter)

The streamer also replied to the post:

The streamer shows his support to the Saudi side (Image via X/Twitter)

Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo, the Saudi club boasts other renowned players, including Sadio Mané (Senegal), Talisca (Brazil), and Aymeric Laporte (Spain). Fans will have to exercise patience and wait to discover the true identity of the person set to collaborate with IShowSpeed.

What did the fans say?

Fans were intrigued and excited about the potential of another significant collaboration. In response to the clip, they shared these reactions:

Fans share their reactions to the clip (Image via X/Twitter)

For those out of the loop, IShowSpeed has successfully met Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo following a year-long quest to make the encounter happen. To read more about the story, click here.