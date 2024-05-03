"What the hell!": Twitch streamer Jinnytty catches an electrical transformer blast while IRL streaming in Nepal

Popular IRL Twitch streamer Yoo "Jinnytty" caught a transformer blast in a recent livestream while traveling in Nepal. Yoo was hanging out with a couple of locals and suddenly heard electric static building up outside the windows. Upon panning the camera, she saw a big spark start building up in the transformer across the street, which went on to explode, knocking out electricity in the area.

The streamer, who is from South Korea, was baffled at the scene and the explosion made her cry out:

"What the hell! What the heck is happening? Oh my god, ah!"

Jinnytty saw a transformer explode in the streets of Nepal while IRL streaming on Twitch

IRL vlog streams have been rising in popularity across platforms such as Twitch and Kick, with creators broadcasting their experiences to their viewers live. While video games or Just Chatting streams are by far the most well-known in the community, going outside to make content certainly comes with its advantages.

Jinnytty has made a name for herself by streaming herself traveling around the world and visiting various exotic locations. Last year she even took her camera underwater to livestream swimming with whale sharks, going viral for putting out such content.

IRL streams also have the potential to spot accidents and other things that cannot be normally seen in the more conventional indoor broadcasts and something of that nature was caught by Jinnytty on her most recent livestream from Nepal when an electrical transformer burst right outside the establishment she was in.

Through the glass windows, the Twitch streamer captured the moment of the blast and wondered what it was:

"Fire? What was that? Oh my god, what the f..."

The Nepalese locals she was with noted that it was a blast and did not seem that worried. While nobody looked hurt from the explosion, the street lamps and the lights inside the room the Twitch streamer was in did go out the moment it happened.

IRL streaming can also be quite dangerous. A few weeks ago a clip of a Kick streamer went viral after she was chased by an elephant while she was livestreaming the encounter on her channel, garnering a lot of views on the internet.