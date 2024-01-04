"What in the hell?!": Valorant community reacts to s0m getting swatted while streaming on Twitch

Professional Valorant player Sam "s0m" was swatted during his latest Twitch stream, much to the dismay of the community. To those unaware, swatting involves making a hoax call to the emergency authorities, making false claims against someone to send several armed police officers to a particular address.

The American Twitch star was swatted at 6:30 am on January 4, 2024, while streaming himself playing Valorant. He, along with his viewers, was taken aback by the surprise swatting, causing a fan to express their disbelief online:

"What in the hell?! This is so messed up."

"Actually ridiculous" - Valorant pro s0m gets swatted during a live stream on Twitch

Sam "s0m" is a professional Valorant player who is part of the competitive team "NRG." He has 294,000 followers on YouTube and over 900,000 followers on Twitch. That said, one of the more unwanted side effects of fame in the world of streaming is the possibility of being swatted.

This is the situation s0m found himself in during one of his routine Valorant streams in the early morning of January 4, after police were called to his house. While assuring his audience that everyone in his house was safe, the streamer expressed his disappointment with the situation, stating:

"So f**ked, bro. Nah, everyone is safe, but... that is so f***ked. I always knew that was a problem but, I didn't think it would happen to me. Everyone's fine. I'm done, I'm not streaming. I'm turning off my stream, I'm done, I can't stream. That's actually weird as f**k, I don't know who did that."

Fans react to the unfortunate ordeal

Sam being swatted sent shockwaves through the Valorant community, with many users coming forward across social media sites to express their concern for his and his family's safety. Netizens sent their best wishes to the streamer and criticized the individual who called the police:

Others pointed out how s0m was probably one of the "most non-combative" streamers and did not deserve such treatment. Others wanted to see the perpetrator punished for putting the streamer in such a precarious position:

Netizens expressed their views on the swatting situation

Swatting is not new in the streaming industry, with many big names falling victim to the act. Streamers such as AdinRoss, Jack Doherty, and HSTikkyTokky have been swatted in the past.

The most recent case is that of Jack Doherty getting swatted during a livestream. Upon asking the police about the cause stated by the caller, it was found that the streamer was accused of stabbing his brother in the eye.