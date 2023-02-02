“What is that, holy s**t'' TimTheTatman reacts surprisingly on COD Mobile gun skins

YouTube gaming sensation TimTheTatman, in his recent live stream, reacted astonishingly to some gun skins in COD Mobile. Everyone knows his affection for the Call of Duty franchise, as he has been streaming several of Activision's FPS titles over the years.

During his live stream on February 1, the American streamer went crazy after watching some content, maps, and guns in the mobile versions of Call of Duty and Warzone.

He said he wants to figure out how to run mobile games on his computer and will play them soon, specifically mentioning playing the Verdansk map in Warzone Mobile.

While watching some YouTube videos of COD Mobile's maps and gun skins on his stream, he said:

"In Call of Duty Mobile, there is a completely different battle royale map that I’ve never ever heard. Can i play this map with mouse and keyboard. Whips, I am in, i am down. Dude, the skins in Call of Duty Mobile and the way its looks if i can play with mouse and key i don't care if i am just killing bots. F***k it, it's like i am playing Fortnite."

TimTheTatman went insane over several gun skins like AK-47 Kuromaku Prestige and DL Q33 - Lotus Flames, in a Marksman's YouTube video:

"What is that, holy s**t. I have been sleeping, i am currently waking up. It's more graphics and anything we have in Warzone 2."

TimTheTatman shows energetic reactions to COD Mobile gun skins

The American streamer also reacted to a video by popular COD Mobile YouTuber NYSL Booby, where he was amazed after seeing gun skins of M13 - Carrote Cutie, Krig 6 - Dark Matter, LAPA - Hot Dog Rifle, and more. he said:

"My brother, they have a Hot Dog, there's a it's a Hot Dog. Guys i know it's summit from Black Ops One act like i have been playing Call of Duty my entire life dude. Shoot the Hot Dog guns."

Tim reacting to Mythic weapons in CODM is my favorite clip of 2023

He then acted dramatically while reacting to the Type 25 gun skin:

"Who is in charge of Call of Duty Mobile, who is running this. These people have an understanding, who makes this?"

The Call of Duty franchise is known for its gun skins, as Activision regularly introduces unique designs. In recent years, the company has introduced various Weapon Blueprints in COD Mobile that have attracted millions of gamers worldwide.

Who knew carrots could be fun!



Scylla - Adamant Blade and the M13 - Carrot Cutie 🥕are coming to take over S1 of #CODMobile in the Cute as a Carrot Draw Now Live!

This is not the first time a famous PC gaming streamer has been obsessed over this mobile game's content. He, along with several big gamers, has been impressed with COD Mobile's features, guns, and more.

