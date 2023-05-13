When does Genshin Impact 3.7 livestream start?

The highly anticipated Genshin Impact 3.7 update will be released in less than two weeks, and HoYoverse has announced that its Special Program will be held on May 13, 2023, at 8:00 am (UTC-4). In the last few weeks, several leakers have shared information about the upcoming patch, including aspects of the main event and the rumored Yae Miko and Kazuha's reruns.

The version 3.7 Special Program will be livestreamed on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program livestream timings

Here is a list of the Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program livestream timings for all the major regions:

Pacific Standard Time - May 13 at 4:00 am

- May 13 at 4:00 am Eastern Time - May 13 at 8:00 am

- May 13 at 8:00 am Western European Time - May 13 at 12:00 pm

- May 13 at 12:00 pm UTC Time - May 13 at 12:00 pm

- May 13 at 12:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time - May 13 at 12:00 pm

May 13 at 12:00 pm Central European Time - May 13 at 1:00 pm

- May 13 at 1:00 pm Central European Summer Time - May 13 at 2:00 pm

- May 13 at 2:00 pm Indian Standard Time - May 13 at 5:30 pm

- May 13 at 5:30 pm Australian Central Time - May 13 at 9:30 pm

- May 13 at 9:30 pm Australian Eastern Time - May 13 at 10:00 pm

Note that the schedule above is for the Twitch premiere. Fans interested in watching the livestream can head to Genshin Impact's official channel. Here is a link to the game's official Twitch channel: https://m.twitch.tv/genshinimpactofficial

As mentioned earlier, the Special Program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel at 9:00 am (UTC-4). To watch the Special Program on YouTube, use the link provided here: https://www.youtube.com/GenshinImpact

Fortunately, there is a one-hour difference between both Twitch and YouTube livestreams. This means that even if someone misses the premiere on Twitch, they can always head to YouTube.

On a related note, during the livestream, HoYoverse will drop three redemption codes worth 300 Primogems and other in-game items. Do not miss out on these codes and redeem them as soon as possible since they tend to expire within 16 to 20 hours of their release.

