When do Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream codes expire?

HoYoverse has concluded the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream, setting the stage for the release of Blade and Kafka as playable characters. They have also dispatched brand-new redeem codes as a token of appreciation for the supportive community. Trailblazers can activate them via the official redemption method to unlock various in-game goodies.

Stellar Jades are the primary resource in the game and have meager drop rates. Thus, players are advised to claim the active codes before expiration to avoid losing their benefits.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream codes and expiration window

Honkai: Star Rail

Let's see what new information we have in this preview livestream!

Learn More:



The redemption codes for this special program are:

7B6B7GBZTVTB

MSPT7HAZTCTX

5TPBPGAGBDAK



The following is a list of promotional codes and their rewards, rolled out during the recent v1.2 livestream event:

7B6B7GBZTVTB: (100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits)

MSPT7HAZTCTX: (100x Stellar Jades and 4x EXP books)

5TPBPGAGBDAK: (100x Stellar Jades and 4x Condensed Aether)

By redeeming the specified codes, you will receive 300x Stellar Jades. However, you must complete the redemption process within 24 hours, as it expires on July 9, 2023, at 12 AM (UTC+8).

How to redeem Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream codes

To activate the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream code, use one of the redemption methods listed below. You can go through whichever option is convenient since they follow a similar procedure.

In-game settings

The official website

Redeem the new promotional codes via the in-game method (Image via HoYoverse)

Refer to the following steps to redeem codes via the in-game menu:

Boot up the game and log in to your relevant account.

After your character loads up, hit pause to access the in-game menu.

Click on the button with three dots beside your profile name.

Choose "Redemption Code" to open a new pop-up window.

Paste the specified codes one at a time.

Hit "Confirm" to conclude the process.

Redeem the new promotional codes via the official webpage (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, visit the official website to activate the version 1.2 codes without booting up the game. Follow the steps listed below to activate them:

Head to the webpage by clicking on this link: https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift

Log in to your HoYoverse account.

Select the relevant server.

Paste the redeem codes in the respective area.

Hit Redeem to conclude.

Once the confirmation message pops up, your codes should be active and ready to be claimed from the in-game mailing system. You can access it from the envelope icon on the pause menu's right side.

