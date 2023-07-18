When will Honkai Star Rail 1.2 maintenance end? (July 19)

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 will become available on all platforms very soon. The maintenance is now live, and players will no longer be able to get inside the game. The community will be able to enjoy all the updated content after installing the latest patch following the maintenance. While such server maintenances are routine, they are equally disruptive.

Thankfully, the developers have not only arranged for compensation but also informed us when the maintenance is expected to be over. That information will help players jump right back in after the maintenance ends.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update maintenance end time

The server update has begun on time, per the released schedule. It kicked off at 6 am (UTC +8) and is applicable across all platforms. Anybody trying to log into the game now will get an error.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



■ Update Maintenance will begin at 2023/07/19 06:00 (UTC+8) for approximately 5 hours



■ Compensation: Stellar Jade x300

Eligible Recipients: Trailblazers with Trailblaze Level ≥ 4 before 2023/07/19 06:00 (UTC+8)



hoyo.link/4fyVDGAd Version 1.2 Update and Maintenance

As per the released schedule, the update is expected to last for the next five hours. If this routine is followed per the original announcement, the maintenance will finish at 11 am (UTC +8). As server maintenance will happen at the same time worldwide, the ending time will also vary based on time zones.

Those in the United States will have to wait till 8 pm PST/11 pm EST (July 18) for the server update to be completed. Fans in India can access the new content starting from 8:30 am IST (July 19). Honkai Star Rail 1.2 will likely go live at 5 am Central European Time.

Readers should note that server maintenance can be extended at the last moment. During the 1.1 update, there were no such incidents. However, certain unforeseen circumstances could cause a change in plans. Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and the game’s official Twitter for all the updated information.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



■ Event Duration

After the Version 1.2 update ends – 2023/08/09 11:59:00(server time)



Brilliant Fixation: Boosted Drop Rate for the Limited 5-Star Light Cone, The Unreachable Side (Destruction)

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 is the second main update of the game. It brings three new characters, including Kafka, who becomes playable for the first time. The new update is already available as a download; players can download it to be ready for the updated content.

They will also be getting 300 Stellar Jades as compensation for the server maintenance. They will be entitled to this compensation if their Trailblaze Levels are 4 or higher.