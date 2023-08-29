When will Honkai Star Rail 1.3 maintenance end? (August 30)

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 is almost here, with the servers now down for maintenance. The latest update is in preparation for the upcoming patch, the third major launch since the game's debut. Once the maintenance is over, players across all platforms will be able to enjoy the latest content, given that they have updated their in-game client. Thanks to prior information from the developers, the community has confirmation when the maintenance will end.

In the meantime, fans must be patient until the server maintenance is complete, as all game modes will be out of order. This will be universal across both PC and mobile, as they share the same servers for Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update maintenance end time

All the information on today's update comes from official sources, as miHoYo announced proceedings from the game's official Twitter account. The maintenance has begun as per the scheduled time of 6 am (UTC +8).

Expand Tweet

This process will carry on for the next five hours based on the same schedule. During this time, the Honkai Star Rail client will be completely offline, and players' attempts to log in will result in an error. The game will become accessible from 11 am (UTC +8). Those in the United States will be able to enjoy the latest content starting at 8 pm PST/11 pm EST (August 29). Indian gamers will be able to get the latest update at 8:30 am IST. The end time can be calculated for the remaining regions by assessing the different timezones.

Do note that there could be unforeseen delays, which could extend the maintenance beyond the scheduled routine.

Expand Tweet

Players can update their in-game client in the meantime. miHoYo had already made the 1.3 update available for pre-download. If players have the updated version, they can access all the latest content immediately.

The compensation of 300 Stellar Jades will also be sent out, which must be redeemed as early as possible. Players must ensure that their Trailblazer level is four or higher to become eligible for this compensation. The Stellar Jades can be used to acquire Honkai Star Rail Passes, which will come in handy for securing new Light Cones and characters.