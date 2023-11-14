When will Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 update maintenance end (November 15)?

Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 update maintenance has begun right on schedule, and players will no longer be able to access the game across all platforms. This isn't a random maintenance, as developers miHoYo had disseminated all the details in advance. Once complete, players will be able to enjoy all the new content introduced in the version 1.5 update.

There are plenty of exciting additions in the latest patch. Not only does the update include new characters, it also comes with fresh gameplay content. Thanks to the information handed out by miHoYo, Honkai Star Rail players know when maintenance will end.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 update maintenance end times

The latest maintenance began as scheduled at 6 am (UTC +8). Barring any changes, the process will be a five-hour affair and end at 11 am (UTC +8).

Players in India will be able to access all the new content starting at 8:30 am, while those in the US can dive in at 10 pm (EST) or 7 pm (PST). Those situated in the other regions can determine the exact time by accounting for the time zone difference.

Additionally, there won't be any difference in the release time based on the platforms. The servers are universally used by phones, PCs, and the PS5 and will enjoy a simultaneous release. It's worth noting that the maintenance could be extended without any prior notice. However, considering there haven't been such cases over the last four main updates, it seems quite unlikely.

While there's no way to accelerate the maintenance process, players can download the latest update in the meantime. Like the previous few versions, miHoYo has again put in a system for pre-downloads. This will enable players to get their client up-to-date with the latest version before maintenance ends. It will also allow them to enjoy all the new content once the server is ready.

There's also compensation in the form of Stellar Jades available to all players. As long as one's Trailblazer level is 4 or above, they will get 300 Stellar Jades to spend in the latest Honkai Star Rail update.