When will Honkai Star Rail version 1.6 update maintenance end (December 27)?

The Honkai Star Rail version 1.6 update is now live, and the servers have been taken down for maintenance. The latest server update has begun as per schedule, so players won't be able to enter the game. All the contents will be unavailable until the server maintenance is complete. Thankfully, developers miHoYo have made prior announcements regarding when the update will end.

By knowing the ending time of the server maintenance, players will be able to jump back once the new contents are available. There's plenty coming with the Honkai Star Rail version 1.6 update.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.6 update maintenance end time

Today's maintenance has commenced as scheduled at 6 am UTC +8. The details surrounding the update were already announced by miHoYo on December 24.

Expand Tweet

As per the information, the latest downtime will be a five-hour affair. Hence, the maintenance will end at 11 am UTC +8. Players in India can expect to find the new content starting at 8:30 am IST, while those in the United States can do the same at 7 pm PST/10 pm EST.

Interestingly, miHoYo has recently ended their updates earlier than expected, which was witnessed with the recent Genshin Impact patch. Today's maintenance could end an hour earlier than the mentioned timings. That said, there's no official news about such timings, and hence, readers are advised not to draw any conclusions.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, players can download the Honkai Star Rail version 1.6 update on their respective platforms. Thanks to miHoYo, they don't need to wait for the server maintenance to install the latest files. This will help players save time and not miss out on any action once the maintenance ends.

Those having Trailblazers level of 4 or above will also receive 300 Stellar Jades as compensation owing to the maintenance downtime.