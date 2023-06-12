"Whoever runs this account needs a raise" - Fans react as Kick's official Twitter account brutally trolls Twitch

Fans were left in a state of hilarity when Kick's official Twitter account playfully teased Twitch by humorously declaring them as their "Employee of the Month." For context, Twitch faced significant criticism for implementing policies that were perceived as unfavorable towards streamers. Capitalizing on this, the Trainwreckstv-run platform decided to join in and troll Twitch.

The newly launched platform's tweet received over 1K retweets and over 500 comments. Among them, one user humorously remarked:

"Whoever runs this account needs a raise."

What did Twitch do? Platform's policy prompts troll from Kick

Twitch recently tried to introduce changes to its policy regarding branded content and the display of advertisements during streams. One notable change was the requirement that streamers could only allocate up to 3% of their screen for displaying ads. Furthermore, the new policy would have prohibited streamers from promoting burnt-in ads within their live streams.

These changes could have had a significant impact on streamers and esports events. For instance, Valorant has a partnership with eBay. During intermissions and breaks between Valorant broadcasts, eBay ads are played. However, under the new policy, this practice would have been disallowed.

Twitch, however, apologized to the community, acknowledging their decision to backtrack on the aforementioned policy changes. They wrote:

Nevertheless, due to the drama surrounding Twitch's policy changes, Kick shared a meme related to the situation, playfully suggesting that they had benefited or profited from Twitch's unfavorable policies.

How did the community react to the troll?

Kick's recent meme was a hit among fans, sparking many reactions. Here are some notable ones:

Kick, a relatively new platform, still has a long journey ahead in establishing a dominant market share similar to Twitch, which has been a prominent player in the industry for years. However, one notable advantage is that it gives streamers greater control over their revenue streams.

For example, Trainwreckstv's platform stands out by offering users an impressive 95% share of their subscription revenue, in contrast to Twitch's standard 50% share.

Prominent names like GMHikaru, Adin Ross, and BruceDropEmOff have joined the platform, likely enticed by the opportunity to retain a larger portion of their subscription revenue.

