"Why do they care though?" - Adin Ross on Drake and Travis Scott not wanting to collaborate because of his controversial antics

Kick streamer Adin Ross recently had a short encounter with the manager of the popular rapper Travis Scott during a livestream. During this interaction, Adin was informed that prominent celebrities like Drake and Travis Scott choose to maintain some distance from his content due to past controversies and the fact that he was considered a "brand risk" by many.

Despite being embroiled in a lot of drama recently, Adin was surprised to hear this and asked:

"Why do they care though?"

Adin Ross described as a "brand risk" to Drake and Travis Scott

Adin Ross is no stranger to generating controversy, evidenced by his history of making questionable remarks about the LGBTQ community and garnering significant backlash.

During a recent stream, Travis Scott's manager told Adin:

"Your reputation is just so toxic, like, no one wants to be like, anywhere near you. Like, Drake is literally streaming with a guy on here who averages like four thousand f**king viewers rather than getting on your sh*t. It's really sad."

Adin Ross promptly responded by asking:

"Wait, so it's because I'm a brand risk?"

Adin was informed that one of the reasons why the rappers don't wish to be associated with him is because he has previously invited individuals who were perceived as "Nazis" onto his stream.

Travis Scott's manager, of course, was referring to a recent stream in which Adin called Nick Fuentes, a political commentator known for making anti-Semitic remarks.

What did the community say?

Fellow streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" reacted to Adin's clip. He said:

"Like, no sh*t dude. No f**king sh*t. What the f**k were you thinking? This is what I mean. He's like, 'Oh man, you get a Nazi on your stream one time and everybody knows you as the Nazi guy.' And it's like, it's so much more than that."

He continued:

"He's like telling people to f**king kill themselves on the timeline non-f**king-stop. This is what it is. What do you expect?"

Members of the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit also shared their views. Here are some notable responses:

Adin Ross' controversial history goes beyond just interacting with individuals who have extremist views and making transphobic remarks. A few months ago, he made the controversial choice to stream a p*rnographic website during one of his livestreams, garnering a lot of criticism.

