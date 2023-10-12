Why has EA Sports removed EA FC 24 Join the Club 3 Pre-Season rewards?

The EA FC 24 Join the Club 3 Pre-Season rewards were supposed to provide some amazing content ahead of the upcoming Trailblazers promo. This reward is available to players who completed the Join the Club 3 objective set in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. However, issues have emerged regarding the content, leading to its temporary removal from Ultimate Team.

The error was noted by the community rather quickly, with EA Sports taking to social media to announce the decision. This news has disappointed plenty of fans who couldn't check their Ultimate Team squad in order to get the rewards. The major problem stems from some of the EA FC 24 community having received an 85+ x5 players pack, which wasn't supposed to be the case.

EA FC 24 players must wait longer to get their Join the Club 3 Pre-Season rewards

The Join the Club 3 Pre-Season rewards were supposed to deliver an 84+ x5 pack, which is pretty valuable given that it's Season 1 of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. The pack would have been beneficial to those in the nascent stages of this year's Ultimate Team. EA Sports seems to have accidentally sent a better pack to numerous eligible players, effectively leading to its removal.

Based on the information made public by EA Sports, players must wait longer for the correct rewards. An ETA for when the correct Join the Club 3 Pre-Season rewards will be available hasn't been mentioned. Usually, it can take a few days for EA Sports to disseminate the correct rewards.

Once the Join the Club 3 Pre-Season rewards return, all eligible EA FC24 players will be able to redeem them. Apart from this, those who completed the Join the Club 1 objective also received a wrong reward. That erroneous pack has also been removed, with the correct one set to be distributed among affected players.

Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and the game's official Twitter account to keep track of the correct rewards.