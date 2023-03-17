Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty patch ver1.04 official notes - Massive performance and quest-related fixes for all platforms

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja's latest Soulslike action role-playing game, recently received a new update that aims to fix several key issues that players have been facing with the game.

The patch comes mere days after the first official post-launch update, version 1.03. It has brought key balancing changes, alongside general performance and stability improvements.

Despite being a fantastic spiritual successor to the Nioh games, it had a rather rocky launch, especially due to the plethora of performance issues on last-generation consoles (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) and PC.

Apart from the performance and stability issues, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's launch version (1.02) also had balancing issues with some of the boss fights and quests, which left fans conflicted on the game's quality.

Fortunately, the developers were quick enough to deliver updates, addressing some of the major complaints players had with the title.

The latest update for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, version 1.04, comes packed with a host of performance-related fixes for all platforms as well as a few quest-related fixes, addressing quests like The Tiger's Loyal Subjects.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty version 1.04 official patch notes

All Platforms

Adjustments/Additional Features (added with Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty version 1.04)

Added a feature that automatically restock arrows/projectiles and consumable items from the storehouse upon accessing a Battle Flag.

Made it possible for players to switch lock-on to another target during the animation sequence for Fatal Strikes, deflects (in response to an enemy’s Critical Blow), and Divine Beasts Summons.

Made it possible for players to open the Travel screen from the screen that appears after clearing a battlefield (except for main battlefields cleared for the first time), and then select which battlefield they would like to go to next.

Added the option to return to the briefing screen before starting Co-op and the option to try the same battlefield again, to the screen that appears after completing a Co-op session.

Changed the player’s Morale Rank to 20 while at the base, the hidden village.

Made the following adjustments to the difficulty of the sub battlefield “The Tiger's Loyal Subjects”:

Adjustments to the AI

Adjustments to damage taken from Critical Blows, the parameters for the increase/decrease of Spirit, etc.

Upward adjustment of the Morale Points acquired by players

Major Bug Fixes

Fixed crash-prone situations that occurred in certain environments.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to enter areas outside of the current stage from certain locations in some stages.

Fixed a bug that caused characters to become stuck (in the ground/surrounding objects) in certain locations in some stages, making it impossible for players to progress.

Fixed a bug that caused the enemies in some stages to be pushed out of the stage, making it impossible for players to progress.

Fixed a bug that caused guest players in Recruit to become unable to progress upon entering a certain house in the sub battlefield “The Lost Sacred Artifact” until the host player opened the door.

Fixed a bug that made it possible to exchange items with a Shitieshou every time the player resumes the game from a Battle Flag in the sub battlefield “Fate of the Entertainer.”

Fixed a bug that occurred during the battle against Zhang Liang in the main battlefield “Village of Calamity” where, if the player went into Spirit Disruption right when they defeated Zhang Liang’s first form, they would remain in Spirit Disruption at the start of the battle against his second form.

Fixed a bug that caused the Spirit Disruption of “Embodiment of Demonic Qi” to last longer.

Fixed a bug that could make it impossible for the player to proceed if they summoned the Divine Beast Yinglong right as they died.

Fixed a bug in which the magnitudes of special effects on emptied embedment slots would sometimes change when loading save data.

Fixed a bug that prevented embedment on locked equipment.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes provide fewer embedment slots than there should have been on battlefield clear rewards and accessories in the “Path of the Rising Dragon” difficulty level.

Fixed a bug that allowed users to sell equipment registered to favorites.

Fixed a bug that caused the effects of the special effect Set Bonus Requirement Mitigation to accumulate.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from being able to skip cutscenes upon using certain controls.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes make it impossible for the player to obtain some trophies/achievements.

Note: After the update is applied, these trophies/achievements can be obtained by clearing any of the main or sub battlefields.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from saving the parameters for the Upper Lip Edge Thickness and the Lower Lip Edge Thickness after selecting Save in Character Creation.

Fixed other minor bugs.

Steam/Microsoft Store Versions of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Adjustments

Improved the camera controls when using a mouse.

Improved the tilting scroll wheel controls.

Improved the lighting controls when using a mouse in Photograph mode.

Major Bug Fixes

Fixed crash-prone situations that occurred in certain environments.

Fixed flickering that occurred in certain environments.

Alleviated the issue of rendering distortions in certain environments.

Fixed a bug in which the time it took to successfully provide aid was different depending on the frame rate settings.

Fixed a bug that could sometimes prevent key configurations from being saved under certain conditions.

Fixed a bug that caused key configurations to be reset to their default values when screen resolution was changed.

Fixed the issue on AE-5 Plus and AE-7 sound cards that required the Direct Mode to be enabled for the audio to play.

Fixed a bug in which the player sometimes remained transparent (in appearance only) after the effects of “Unseeable Form” wore off.

Fixed a bug that caused unnecessary text to be displayed in certain UIs in the 120FPS setting.

It's good to see Team Ninja is dedicated to addressing some of the key complaints that players had with the launch version of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

While most of the changes made brought to the table with Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's latest update (1.04) are bug fixes and stability improvements, some of the quality-of-life improvements, such as the automatic restocking of ammunition and allowing travel to other areas after completing a mission, are really welcome changes.

