World champion S2G Esports emerge table toppers in League Stage of PMPL 2023 Spring Turkey, top 16 teams qualify for Grand Finals

The one-month-long League Stage of the PMPL Turkey 2023 Spring is now over, with the top 16 teams finalized for the Grand Finals. The first leg, which ran from March 20 to April 23, featured the Weekplay and Superweekend format, where 20 Turkish squads fought for their place in the finale. World champion S2G Esports maintained superiority in the league after their consistency throughout all three Superweekends.

The squad took first place, garnering 392 points and 265 eliminations in their 48 matches. They picked only five Chicken Dinners, but their uniform gameplay placed them in pole position.

Regnum Carya Esports, who surprised everybody during the 2022 European Championship Spring, had another outstanding outing, coming in second in the initial stages. They had a total of 367 points and 243 kills. The unit was the best performer in the second Superweekend.

League stage scoreboard of PMPL Turkey 2023 Spring

Next Ruya, third in the league, are finding form after their performances declined during the 2022 fall season. In total, they collected 360 points and 237 frags in 48 games.

Fire Flux Esports, a seasoned Turkish lineup, started emphatically by emerging as table toppers in the opening week. Unfortunately, their inconsistency in the subsequent weeks saw them fall to fourth place on the overall leaderboard. They secured eight Chicken Dinners, the most by any participating team. Soulless and Co. will look for consistency in the PMPL Turkey Finale.

Ozarox Esports came fifth with 321 points following their scintillating run in the last two Superweekends. Istanbul Widcats, the 2022 PMPL Turkey Spring champion, secured sixth position with 280 points after playing poorly in Week 2 and 3.

PMPL Turkey Spring Finals

From April 28 to 30, the teams will fight for the elusive trophy and eight slots in the PUBG Mobile Pro League European Championship Spring.

S2G Esports Regnum Carya Esports Next Rüva Fire Flux Esports Ozarox Esports istanbul Wildcats FUT Esports Melise Esports Getso Esports Sahangiller Esports Digital Athletics Kaos Esports Besiktas Esports Mavidance Esports BRA Esports Bad Boys Reborn

GMT and Galatasaray Esports could not progress to the upcoming finals as they ranked 17th and 18 place. Galakticos and New Boss Esports were the two underperformers who did not qualify for the final leg.

