World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024: Schedule, format, participants, and more

The recent updates regarding the World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024 have elated the MMO action title’s fans. Wargaming already promised the inclusion of epic battles, new achievements, enhanced crews, and more in 2024. However, the recent news regarding the title’s inclusion in the offline Russian tournament has got them excited.

Kicking off on February 21, 2024, the World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024 tournament will run for five days in Kazan, Russia. This article offers the details regarding its schedule, format, and more.

World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024 schedule

Games of the Future 2024 will combine classic sports, esports, and technologies. Different events are scheduled to begin and end on different dates. After MLBB's inclusion in Games of the Future, they have announced that the World of Tanks tournament in the competition will begin on February 21, 2024, and run until February 26, 2024.

World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024 format

World of Tanks tournament format is described below (Image via Google Play Store and Wargames respectively)

Kazan, Russia, will host eight top World of Tanks professional teams for five days, where they will first fight each other in the Group Stage before progressing to the Playoffs. In the latter phase, the squads will compete to get their hands on the champions’ crown and try to grab the lion’s share of the lucrative prize pool.

Group Stage

The Group Stages will kick off on February 21, 2024, and conclude on February 22, 2024.

All eight top teams will be divided into two groups, with each containing four squads. Every lineup will compete against the other three from the same group in a single Round Robin format, and the top three squad from each group will advance to the Playoffs. All the Group Stage games will use a best-of-seven (BO7) format, where the first team to clinch four victories will win.

The leading squad from each group will be the first to secure their spot in the Semifinals. However, the second and third-ranked teams from each group will compete against each other in two Quarterfinals matches for a spot in the penultimate phase. The bottom two lineups from each group will be eliminated.

Playoffs

The Playoffs will begin on February 23, 2024, and end (including the Grand Final) on February 26, 2024.

Six teams will compete in the Playoffs for the ultimate prize. These games, except the Grand Final, will happen in a best-of-nine (BO9) format. The first two Semifinals participants to secure five victories will advance to the last stage.

After the Group phase, the second-ranked team from Group A will compete against the third-ranked one in Group B, and the third-ranked squad from Group A will compete against the second-ranked one from Group B in the Quarterfinals. The two winning teams will face those that have already qualified for the Semifinals from the first stage.

The winners of the Semifinals fixtures will compete against each other in the Finals in a best-of-13 match. The first squad to register the fastest seven victories will snatch the champions’ trophy in the Finals. The defeated teams will fight for third place in a separate game.

World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024 venue

Hotel IT Park: he venue for the World of Tank tournament in Games of the Future 2024 (Image via Hotel IT Park)

It Park in Kazan, Russia, will be the host of the eight teams in the World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024 event for those five days of February.

World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024 participants

The top eight professional teams arriving in Kazan for the World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024 event have proven their worth by qualifying in the Qualifier rounds of the Legendary Seven tournament (hosted by Lesta Games) in 2023.

Here is the list of all the participating teams in the World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024 tournament.

ENEMY (Champions)

SOLNCE (Lower Bracket Finalist)

Vechnaya Zima (Qualifier)

Rise (Qualifier)

BEYOND (Finalists)

WhoCares? (Qualifier)

SCABDAL (Qualifier)

Synergy.0ilGas (Qualifier)

Group Division

The Group Division of World of Tanks tournament in the Games of the Future 2024 event (Image via Wargames)

Here are the groups for the World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024:

Group A

Rise

Synergy.0ilGas

SCANDAL

ENEMY

Group B

WhoCares?

SOLNCE

Vechnaya Zima

BEYOND

World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024 prize pool

The World of Tanks Games of the Future has announced a staggering $500,000 prize pool to be spread amongst the top four teams of the tournament. The distribution of the prize money will be as follows:

Winners will receive $175,000

First Runners-up will get $100,000

Second Runers-up will get $75,000

Fouth-ranked team will get $50,000

The World of Tanks Games of the Future 2024 tournament is expected to provide a huge push to the otherwise stagnant esports scene of World of Tanks. You can follow Sportskeeda for all the game-related updates and more.