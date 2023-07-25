"Worst terminology imaginable" - MoistCr1TiKaL goes off on Elon Musk for his controversial rebranding of Twitter to "X"

Twitch streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" is the newest addition to the growing list of creators voicing their disapproval of Twitter's recent rebranding. For those out of the loop, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has spearheaded a significant overhaul of the social media platform, replacing its iconic bird logo with the letter 'X' and also officially renaming it as X.

Netizens, on the other hand, have been far from impressed with the sudden change. MoistCr1TiKaL is among the critics expressing their disapproval of the rebranding. In a YouTube video uploaded today (July 25), he compared the new name "X" to a p*rn site, stating:

"Worst terminology imaginable"

MoistCr1TiKaL slams Elon Musk's latest decision to rename Twitter as X

Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter brought several changes, including subscription-based features and purchasable verified ticks. However, his latest decision to rebrand Twitter, including the domain, website name, and logo, has caused a lot of upheaval. MoistCr1TiKaL, for one, said this:

"X.com looks like a p*rn site but I guess that doesn't matter to him because X is just super cool in his eyes, which I think proves that he has to be one of the most uncool people on the planet."

Speaking on the logo, he said:

"It looks like one of those really quickly put-together emblems but this is the future here. The bird has been put down like Elmer Fudd but instead of hunting rabbits he was hunting birds."

Additionally, the streamer mentioned that the SEO is going to take a hit due to the name since searching the letter 'X' might lead to other unwanted sites:

"This is going to be the worst SEO ever - X, like, searching up X is just gonna be f**king awful, trying to get to where you want to go. It's also just a horrible name in general that just sounds super lame."

He expressed his concern with the new name by pointing out that videos uploaded on the platform used to be called "Twitter videos." However, with the rebranding, they will now be referred to as "X videos," which coincidentally shares the name with a well-known adult website.

He added:

"Also, what's the new term going to be for when you tweet? You're sending an X or I'm going to re-X this or look at my Xs."

MoistCr1TiKaL also speculated that there is a possibility that the entire rebranding is a temporary prank by Elon Musk, and he might eventually revert to the original Twitter logo.

However, based on Elon Musk's own tweets and public statements, it appears that he is indeed determined to move forward with the name change and rebranding of Twitter.