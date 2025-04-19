Wuthering Waves announces new Changli & Carlotta skins

Wuthering Waves officially announced two new swimsuit skins for their 5-star units during the version 2.3 livestream. Yes, Changli and Carlotta will receive new outfits during the version 2.4 update, which will release sometime in June 2025. That said, Kuro Games has yet to reveal the pricing of the cosmetics, that is, if they aren't obtainable from some limited-time events.

This article further delves into the Changli & Carlotta skin announcements from the WuWa livestream.

Wuthering Waves to introduce Changli & Carlotta skins in version 2.4

The Wuthering Waves first-year anniversary content was the highlight of the latest livestream event. However, the Changli & Carlotta skin announcements came as a surprise. The two highly coveted 5-star Resonators have intrigued fans with their compelling character designs, and their outfits will only draw more attention from the community.

That said, their swimsuit outfit, as the officials called it, boasts a vibrant design with seasonal charm. Chances are they will also be listed on the market with a hefty price tag. There's currently no information about how players can acquire them. Still, it is unlikely for the developers to make one of them obtainable via events, as the associated characters boast 5-star rarity.

So far, players have gotten a glimpse at Changli & Carlotta's summer skins in the WuWa 2.3 livestream. Proxies can expect an update on how they can acquire the cosmetics sometime soon. Since the outfits are arriving in version 2.4, Kuro Games will certainly reveal the necessary details in the next broadcast.

For now, Proxies can look forward to the first-year anniversary, which will introduce a plethora of playable content and exciting rewards. The highlights of the patch are certainly the new banners, which will feature Zani and Ciaccona. Version 2.3 will also bring special anniversary convenes containing multiple rerun characters. The update will be released on April 29, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8).

