XDefiant announces new server test session amid launch delays

The XDefiant team has finally provided an update on Ubisoft's highly anticipated first-person shooter game. On March 29, 2024, the developers confirmed the delay of the game's release and announced that a new server test session would be coming across all platforms. The update was made following the earlier reports which stated the game executives had been trying to copy Call of Duty, resulting in the delays.

Since then, executive producer Mark Rubin has promised to give an update on the game's current state. Read on to learn more about the new server test session and more about XDefiant.

XDefiant devs to release server test session amid launch delays

The XDefiant team posted an update on X, confirming that they indeed intended to launch the game by the end of March 2024, but was delayed due to necessary improvements:

"This game has always been community first, with player feedback as top priority. While we hoped to go live by the end of March, there are still some improvements that we need to test before that."

Furthermore, the devs announced an upcoming 12-hour server test session which will be available across globally all platforms:

"We're finishing preparation for a 12-Hour Server Test Session that will be worldwide on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The goal of this test to stress our servers and get critical data to prepare us for launch."

There is still no news about XDefiant's official launch date, let alone a new target date. However, the devs expect to lock in a final release date following the short test.

The game was originally scheduled to be released in October 2023 following the successful beta launch in June 2023. It was unfortunately pushed back multiple times with the most recent target date being late March 2024, which the team has clearly missed.

