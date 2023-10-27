xQc tells Destiny that he's been getting the "cold shoulder" from Twitch since signing Kick contract

During his latest livestream, Felix "xQc" told fellow streamer Destiny that Twitch has been giving him the "cold shoulder" since he signed his $100-million Kick contract. The former Overwatch pro is one of the most well-known streamers in the industry, and he currently divides his time between Twitch and Kick.

While discussing Twitch CEO Dan Clancy, xQc talked about the purple platform's treatment of him since he signed with Kick. He prefaced his statement by saying it might cause drama:

"I don't mind saying it, okay? This is going to be drama, and I'll get f*cked for saying it. Um, even though he (Dan) is the CEO and there are a lot of people under him, a lot of team that work or whatever. Ever since the Kick stuff, I was given the cold shoulder a little bit."

"What do you expect?" Social media reacts to xQc saying Twitch treats him differently after his deal with Kick

xQc's multi-million dollar deal with Kick was seen as a veritable moment in the streaming industry. His contract with what many have called Twitch's main rival may not be exclusive, but it got the relatively new platform on the map.

Irrespective of all the controversies about gambling on stream and Kick itself being backed by Stake, the Canadian has been consistently streaming there. Of course, he also streams on Twitch and was invited to last weekend's TwitchCon in Las Vegas.

It appears that xQc's complaint against Twitch management not giving him benefits boiled down to how he would be given a plus one's ticket fare and accommodation before. He told Destiny:

"A lot of plus ones disappeared. Like, plus ones to parties, plus ones to Twitch as a whole, flights. Shit's kind of taking off, you know? On paper, before I got the big Twitch contract, I was getting all of those things. And then I got the big contract, and now that I am not on it anymore..."

Readers might be interested to know how popular Kick star Adin Ross and his friends were removed from the TwitchCon premises. Dan Clancy has gone on record to say Ross and his friends used false accounts to get tickets and enter the convention.