Xur is back yet again for Destiny 2 players, selling multiple Exotic and Legendary gears at the lowest price. His presence is of utmost importance during the trying times of Grandmaster Nightfall, since the Agent of the Nine has a history of helping players worldwide create their load-outs with the highest stats.

This week, players can find him in the Tower, near the Hangar area. To reach Xur, everyone will need to spawn at the Courtyard waypoint and take the stairs to their left. The Agent of the Nine can be found above the yellow stairs in the far left corner. The image below should provide a clearer view of the vendor this week.

Xur location (Image via Bungie)

Disclaimer: The god rolls mentioned in this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph week 8 (January 27-31)

In the Exotic section, players will be able to get the following gears in exchange for specific currencies:

Suros Regime Exotic Kinetic Auto Rifle.

Sealed Ahamkara Grasps Exotic gauntlets for Hunters.

ACD/0 Feedback Fence Exotic gauntlets for Titans.

Apotheosis Veil Exotic helmet for Warlocks.

The helmet for Warlocks comes with 18 Recovery and 63 base stats, which can be great for class ability. Sealed Ahamkara Grasps comes with 18 Resilience and 16 Strength. Lastly, Titan's ACD/0 Feedback Fence is being sold with 19 Mobility and 16 Discipline.

ACD/0 Feedback Fence (Image via Destiny 2)

On the second page, Hawkmoon Hand Cannon and Dead Man's Tale Scout Rifle include perks such as Snapshot Sights and Outlaw, respectively. Players can purchase these weapons in exchange for 125,000 Glimmers, 200 Legendary Shards, 1 Exotic Cipher, and 1 Ascendant Shard.

Gridskipper (Image via Destiny 2)

Back on the first page, the Gridskipper Pulse Rifle consists of the following perks:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Range, Stability, and Handling, alongside Smallbore for Range and Stability.

High-Caliber Rounds for increased Range, alongside Flared Magwell for Stability and Reload Speed.

Killing Wind for increased Range and movement speed after kills.

Frenzy for 20% increased damage, reload speed, and Handling after 12 seconds in combat.

Titan chest piece (Image via Destiny 2)

Lastly, in terms of armor pieces, Warlocks are recommended to pick up the gauntlets with 18 Resilience and 14 Discipline. Additionally, the class helmet can be purchased with 20 Resilience and 17 Strength. Titans can get the Legendary chest piece with 20 Resilience and 22 Discipline.

Hunter leg armor (Image via Destiny 2)

Hunters are recommended to buy the leg armor with 29 Recovery and 20 Discipline.

