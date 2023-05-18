Draymond Green has weighed in on Kick streamer Adin Ross' contentious take. For those unaware, during a livestream on May 15, 2023, the latter commented on the Ja Morant controversy and referred to the basketball player as a "thug." He went on to say that Morant should be "locked up" for flaunting a firearm during an Instagram livestream. However, Adin Ross later claimed that he made the remark in jest. The streamer was heard saying:

"Lock him up! He's a thug! Lock him up! Put him in f**king prison! Solitary confinement! Put him in there! Put him in f**king jail!"

Adin Reports @AdinReports



Adin Ross’s thoughts on recent Ja Morant Drama “Lock Him Up”Adin Ross’s thoughts on recent Ja Morant Drama “Lock Him Up”Adin Ross’s thoughts on recent Ja Morant Drama 😳 https://t.co/RINjY0GO8D

During a recent Draymond Green Show, the Golden State Warriors star voiced his displeasure with Adin Ross' remarks and said:

"So, to just start screaming, 'Lock him up,' you all actually don't know if he broke the law. Like, you actually don't know if he had a license. You don't know if that gun was licensed for him. Most people probably don't know whether it's an open-carry state or not. You don't know where he was and if he was in Florida, and it's an open-carry state! You don't know none of those things!"

Adin Updates @AdinUpdatess Draymond Green was not happy with Adin Ross’ comments on Ja Morant Draymond Green was not happy with Adin Ross’ comments on Ja Morant https://t.co/14LNdiaPZP

"Not illegal to have a gun in a lot of places in America" - Draymond Green responds to Adin Ross suggesting that Ja Morant be imprisoned

The one-minute Twitter clip began with Draymond Green saying that he did not condone Ja Morant's actions. He then referenced Adin Ross' viral video in which he called the Memphis Grizzlies point guard a "thug." Green remarked:

"I've had my mistakes. I'm not one to come here and condemn and, 'You shouldn't be doing this. You shouldn't be doing that.' I don't condone what Ja has done, but what I will say is I saw a couple of people screaming, like, 'Lock him up! Lock him up!' Like, it's actually not illegal to have a gun in a lot of places in America."

Draymond Green gave Ja Morant the benefit of the doubt, saying that people would not be aware if the latter broke the law or if he was carrying a gun that was licensed to him. However, Green added that Morant flaunting a gun on social media was irresponsible:

"So, the whole, like, 'Lock him up! He's a thug!' stuff, like, let's stop! Was he wrong? Absolutely! Everyone saying it's irresponsible. Of course! It's irresponsible. Like, you have a following, and you're trying to build a business. Kids drive sneaker sales. Kid's parents buy shoes. And those children's parents aren't impressed with what they're seeing. Stop it! Or don't build a business."

Online community reacts to Draymond Green slamming Adin Ross

Draymond Green's clip has gained quite a lot of traction on Twitter, and here's what the online community had to say:

tweetwarrior69 @OGburner5 @AdinUpdatess All these ppl talkin don’t watch adin and don’t know his humor @AdinUpdatess All these ppl talkin don’t watch adin and don’t know his humor

vrewls @officialvrewls @AdinUpdatess ok so if it’s a state that allows one to carry, do u just smile & flash ur gun while under a multimillion dollar contract with the nba? @AdinUpdatess ok so if it’s a state that allows one to carry, do u just smile & flash ur gun while under a multimillion dollar contract with the nba?

ashcashcornbeefhash @ashley_moraales @AdinUpdatess i’m trying to play devil’s advocate and understand how people don’t hear the joking sarcasm in adin’s voice @AdinUpdatess i’m trying to play devil’s advocate and understand how people don’t hear the joking sarcasm in adin’s voice

Numerous fans suggested that Adin Ross was being sarcastic in the viral clip, claiming that he was joking. Meanwhile, others were amused to see that the indefinitely banned Twitch streamer was called out by a prominent basketball player.

Poll : 0 votes