"You did nothing wrong" - Adin Ross says Nickmercs is a "great American," calls Call of Duty "soft" for removing his Operator Bundle

Kick streamer Adin Ross recently voiced his support for Twitch content creator Nicholas "Nickmercs" amid the controversy surrounding his tweets about Pride Month. During a livestream on July 26, 2023, Ross was going through his Discord submissions when he came across a clip in which Nickmercs slammed viewers who expressed dislike for the Florida native:

"Chat, you guys are f**king haters. Adin Ross is lit. I don't care what you say. I f**k with that guy. Yeah, right?"

Ross was overjoyed to hear Nickmercs' sentiments. He claimed to have received death threats in his Twitter direct messages after defending the FaZe Clan co-owner when he posted controversial tweets about the LGBTQ+ community and Pride Month.

Calling the 32-year-old a "great American," Ross said:

"Nickmercs, you are a part of the reason why you make me a proud American, bro. You stand up for what's right! Nickmercs is a great American! W America. W Nick. Great f**king guy. Okay? He did nothing wrong, chat. Call of Duty is soft as s**t."

"You say some crazy s**t, you get banned from the game" - Adin Ross explains why he believes Nickmercs is a "great American"

Adin Ross was about two hours into his livestream when he came across a clip featuring Nickmercs, who lashed out at his fans for making fun of the Kick streamer.

Upon hearing what the Twitch personality said, Ross exclaimed:

"Oh, my god! Bro, this is why I love Nickmercs, bro. I always stand up for you, man. Yo, Nick, I got death threats in my DMs from, you know, the blue-hair community after I defended you. (In a mocking tone) 'How could you defend that bigot?' Man, f**k them! Let them go to hell."

Timestamp: 01:50:55

The Kick ambassador claimed that he used to express his opinions in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 lobbies with "no filter," adding:

"I used to be able to go into the Black Ops 2 lobby and say whatever the f**k I want to, with no filter. Nowadays, you call somebody a f**king... you say some crazy s**t, you get banned from the game. You get your skins taken out. It's crazy, bro! We love Nick. We stand for Nick, bro! I love Nickmercs, bro. We love Nickmercs."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

A couple of fan reactions were posted in the YouTube comments section, and here's a snapshot:

Fans sharing their thoughts on the streamer's clip (Image via Adin Ross Clips/YouTube)

Adin Ross is among the most popular Just Chatting content creators who exclusively livestreams on Kick after getting banned from Twitch.

During the most recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the 22-year-old revealed that he was suspended for "unmoderated control" of his Kick chatroom, which was displayed on the top-right-hand side of his livestream.