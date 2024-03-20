"You're a t**nny" - N3on says he "hates" MoistCr1TiKaL, claims he would beat the streamer in a fight

Controversial Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" has once again garnered attention on social media after calling out Twitch star Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL." On March 20, 2024, N3on was browsing posts on his official Discord server when he stumbled upon a clip featuring MoistCr1TiKaL.

In the video, the Florida native brought up N3on's recent ban on Kick. While claiming that the 19-year-old's channel being restored after 72 hours was "less than a slap on the wrist," he said:

"As I said then, it's either going to be a 24-hour or a 72-hour ban. And guess what? It was a 72-hour ban just like everything else on that platform. So he's already back. It wasn't even 72 hours, really. This amounts to less than a slap on the wrist."

Before watching the video, N3on stated that he "hated" MoistCr1TiKaL and used a transphobic slur. He added:

"Oh, here it goes. This guy, bro. Chat, I swear to god, bro. Hey, listen, whatever your f**king name is. You're a t**nny. Listen bro - you want to fight, let me know, bro. I swear to god, I will beat your a**. You're an annoying a** motherf**ker! F**k, you're so damn annoying, bro! I hate this guy. I literally hate him, bro. I want to... not going to say that."

Expand Tweet

"F**k you Penguin, you piece of s**t" - N3on feuds with MoistCr1TiKaL, calls the latter the "most annoying person"

N3on continued dissing MoistCr1TiKaL by describing him as the "most annoying person." After seeing what his Kick community had to say about his sentiments, he said:

"But bro, this guy is genuinely the most annoying person. 'He will shoot you.' Are you dumb? Why are you saying 'GG'? 'L Penguin.' The f**k? Yo, someone said I got cooked by Jesus."

In the video, MoistCr1TiKaL also mentioned Kick co-founder Ed "Eddie" Craven's "dislike" for the Indian-American personality. He elaborated:

"I'd like to provide one little comical bonus nugget here. A little tidbit of lore. N3on is so incredibly annoying that even the CEO of Kick couldn't hide his dislike for this annoying douchebag."

He played a video in which Craven said:

"Holy f**k! Can someone ban the word 'N3on'? We don't give a f**k about N3on right now. Listen, big shoutout to all people who do streaming on Kick, but like, come on!"

In response, N3on remarked:

"Wait, his name is Penguin? Nice bro. Can we get a 'F**k Penguin' in the chat? F**k you Penguin, you piece of s**t. F**k you! You're not saying any of that s**t to my face, respectfully. Actually no, not respectfully. Suck a d**k!"

At the time of writing, MoistCr1TiKaL had not responded to N3on's call-out. What he has to say remains to be seen.