"You are not the victim here" - xQc talks about "being free," fans believe he's referring to his dispute with Adept

Kick and Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" went live on his stream to express mixed feelings about a recent controversy involving his ex-girlfriend Samantha "Adept." For those not in the loop, Adept was purportedly involved in selling Felix's legally owned McLaren 720S Spider, which understandably upset the streamer. However, he conveyed his reluctance to pursue the matter any further.

The streamer indicated his robust financial situation by mentioning that he could easily afford multiple cars like that. However, he wasn't in the best mood. Before concluding the stream, he mentioned:

"You are not the victim here."

"These are my golden years" - xQc says he will not fuss over lost McLaren

There's no denying that xQc is quite wealthy. Last year, he secured an impressive $100 million deal from Kick. Regarding the allegedly sold McLaren, the streamer mentioned that he won't let it consume him too much. xQc said:

"I'm 28 dude. I'm getting old you know. I'm getting old by the day. These are the golden years. I'm not gonna f**king spend the years that matter the most in my life worrying bout some f**king piece of plastic and metal and rubber. I don't give a f**k. I can buy one a week or some sh*t. I don't give a f**k."

Watch his entire rant by clicking here (Timestamp: 07:32:27).

Felix ended his stream, giving a rather cryptic rant about being "free." He's likely talking about being out of the legal dispute that he has been in over the past year or so. He said:

"Do all that but I'm free and I have to live with myself every day and it feels pretty f**king good. So, I wonder how people feel about that."

What did the fans say?

The clip naturally garnered a lot of curious comments. To begin with, the live chat gave its instant reactions. Here are a couple of screenshots from his Kick chat:

Live reactions from Felix's latest stream (image via Kick/xQc)

The clip was also posted on xQc's clips channel on YouTube:

Fans give their reactions on YouTube (Image via YouTube)

Although the legal dispute between the two parties seemed to have concluded, xQc recently disclosed that a new court filing has emerged, indicating that the judge is "pulling the plug on everything."