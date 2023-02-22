YourRAGE reacts to Valkyrae talking about him while voting for The Streamer Awards 2023, calls her a “Queen”

American Twitch streamer Josh "YourRAGE" was pleased with the diplomatic yet courteous way fellow streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" addressed him during a recent stream where she was seen discussing the candidates for the "Best Just Chatting Streamers" award for the upcoming Streamer Awards.

Despite not being completely familiar with the W/L community, Valkyrae was rather civil when speaking about YourRAGE during her stream. Although she ended up voting for HasanAbi in the aforementioned category, Josh later took to his Twitter account to praise the 100 Thieves co-owner. In addition to calling her "Queen," Josh also wrote that he might have a plan to win the award. He posted:

"Queen. But yea it’s GGs. I actually know a way we can win.. but y’all won’t like it… but it might have to be done."

YourRAGE @YourRAGEz



I actually know a way we can win.. but y’all won’t like it… but it might have to be done @YRGNews Queen. But yea it’s GGs.I actually know a way we can win.. but y’all won’t like it… but it might have to be done @YRGNews Queen. But yea it’s GGs. I actually know a way we can win.. but y’all won’t like it… but it might have to be done

What did Valkyrae say about YourRAGE?

Valkyrae, among the most successful female streamers around the globe, took to her stream to give a rather fair assessment of the candidates nominated for the "Best Just Chatting Streamer" award. According to Rachell:

"I'm voting for Hasan. I actually, okay, I haven't seen YourRageGaming stream before. I don't know who he is, but I hear a lot about him."

YourNEWS🩸 @YRGNews



“I haven’t seen YourRAGE Gaming Stream before, but I hear a lot about him…..I do want to check out YourRAGE Gaming….Ive been hearing a lot about him.”



(Via, Valkyrae YT) Valkyrae speaks on @YourRAGEz “I haven’t seen YourRAGE Gaming Stream before, but I hear a lot about him…..I do want to check out YourRAGE Gaming….Ive been hearing a lot about him.”(Via, Valkyrae YT) Valkyrae speaks on @YourRAGEz;🚨“I haven’t seen YourRAGE Gaming Stream before, but I hear a lot about him…..I do want to check out YourRAGE Gaming….Ive been hearing a lot about him.”(Via, Valkyrae YT) https://t.co/CZ0i1n4BbH

She reiterated that she would vote for HasanAbi, with whom she had previously collaborated. However, she confessed that she is looking forward to checking out YourRAGE's content:

"I think deserves this, but I do wanna check how YouRageGaming, I've been hearing a lot about him."

What the internet said about the clip

Seeing Valkyrae speak courteously about a member of a different Twitch community generated a lot of reactions from Twitter users. Many expressed their desire to see a collaboration between the two streamers.

Here are some relevant reactions:

Chris @Chris30846727 @p23emilio @YRGNews @YourRAGEz Would be so funny to see the two different chats. God that would be fire @p23emilio @YRGNews @YourRAGEz Would be so funny to see the two different chats. God that would be fire

xdjzn @xdjznn @YRGNews @YourRAGEz yrg X Valkrae collab was the last thing to cross my mind wth @YRGNews @YourRAGEz yrg X Valkrae collab was the last thing to cross my mind wth 😂😂😂

Solar @reallysolar @YRGNews @YourRAGEz NEED DAT COLLAB STREAM SHIT WOULD BE COMP @YRGNews @YourRAGEz NEED DAT COLLAB STREAM SHIT WOULD BE COMP

ImPowerAngel @ImPowerAnge1 @YRGNews @YourRAGEz Valkyrae cool and all but I ain't gonna forget when she apologized for using "black slang" shi was so corny @YRGNews @YourRAGEz Valkyrae cool and all but I ain't gonna forget when she apologized for using "black slang" shi was so corny😭😭

Who are the other streamers nominated for the "Best Just Chatting Streamer"?

As seen in the clip, four candidates were nominated for the award. Aside from HasanAbi and YourRAGE, Twitch streamer Dennis "PaymoneyWubby" and VTuber and Twitch streamer IRONMOUSE were nominated for the category.

As the second edition of the Streamer Awards draws near, excitement is increasing among fans and viewers. The list of nominees for all 26 categories was released on February 21, adding to the anticipation for the event.

The highly sought-after Streamer of the Year award nominees have been announced: Kai Cenat, xQc, Jerma985, and HasanAbi. Among the nominees, xQc was the only one nominated for the same award last year. Additionally, Kai Cenat won a similar award at Streamys in December.

To read about the other nominees, click here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes