YouTuber ItsOwen gets called out for clickbaiting Technoblade’s death for views, has his channel terminated soon after

Online communities continue to mourn the unexpected passing away of YouTube legend Alex "Technoblade," but some content creators like Owen "ItsOwen" took the opportunity to use the YouTuber's death to increase their viewership.

ItsOwen is a somewhat controversial figure in the YouTube community. He is mostly known for creating clickbait content and is notorious for self-promoting himself in the comments section of various small YouTube creator videos.

Soon after Technoblade's death, Owen uploaded a video titled MrBeast Final Goodbye To Technoblade, which got more than 800k views within the first 20 hours of its upload. The video also managed to hit the trending page of the video-sharing platform.

Owen's channel was terminated soon after, and the content creator took to Twitter to express his feelings.

iJevin @iJevin A two part story lol A two part story lol https://t.co/1Sybp6x1ud

Twitter reacts to YouTuber ItsOwen getting his channel terminated after clickbaiting Technoblade's death

Twitter user iJevin's (@iJevin) update on Owen's antics went viral, attracting 18k likes and more than 100 replies.

Fans were delighted to hear that the controversial YouTuber's account was suspended, with many joking that only Techno was allowed to clickbait himself.

Taohua 🌸 @Taoisnotshort @iJevin The only person who can clickbait Techno's death is himself. Lets keep it that way @iJevin The only person who can clickbait Techno's death is himself. Lets keep it that way

Some fans had sharp words for the 19-year-old content creator and stated that the death of a YouTube channel was less severe than the death of an actual person.

Benadryl Official 🍥 @itsheliocynical @iJevin The death of a youtube channel is much better than the death of an actual person. I have no sympathy @iJevin The death of a youtube channel is much better than the death of an actual person. I have no sympathy

Some Twitter users made fun of Owen's recent Twitter updates:

Several community members called out the YouTube content creators' recent shenanigans:

lowres @lowresbones @iJevin There’s definitely a line between respect/tribute and opportunism. So sad to see people trying to monetise such an unfortunate event. @iJevin There’s definitely a line between respect/tribute and opportunism. So sad to see people trying to monetise such an unfortunate event.

✦ @cupofkoffi @iJevin it's funny how they "don't know what to do" but clearly knew what they were doing when decided to post that video milking someone's death for quick views @iJevin it's funny how they "don't know what to do" but clearly knew what they were doing when decided to post that video milking someone's death for quick views

Corey @vauceixzet1 @iJevin The funniest thing is that he got suspended several times before. Every time he reacted the same - he spammed youtube for help and when he got the account back he was doing even worse shit xD. @iJevin The funniest thing is that he got suspended several times before. Every time he reacted the same - he spammed youtube for help and when he got the account back he was doing even worse shit xD.

Other Twitter users informed the community about a fake YouTube channel named DreamSMP Official, which was constantly uploading videos that were trying to clickbait Technoblade's demise.

Yeshalot 👀 @Yeshalot

twitter.com/Yeshalot/statu… Yeshalot 👀 @Yeshalot A thread about someone monetizing technoblade's death with clickbait....



please spread awareness about people doing things like this : A thread about someone monetizing technoblade's death with clickbait....please spread awareness about people doing things like this : https://t.co/W3tWknZHIX @iJevin this channel managed to get away with it after making 20 videos on it even making fake mr beast tweets on technos passing: @iJevin this channel managed to get away with it after making 20 videos on it even making fake mr beast tweets on technos passing: twitter.com/Yeshalot/statu…

Some fans did not understand why Owen's clickbait video was a trending video on the platform:

Earlier today, ItsOwen published a new update on his Twitter handle stating that his YouTube account with well over 1.5 million subscribers was wrongfully terminated for repeated violations of community guidelines.

ItsOwen @_ItsOwen My YouTube Channel with over 1.5 million subscribers got wrongfully terminated for "repeated violations of community guidelines" I did not violate any community guidelines and never received a community guideline strike. Here is the channel youtube.com/channel/UClQpQ… Please fix this My YouTube Channel with over 1.5 million subscribers got wrongfully terminated for "repeated violations of community guidelines" I did not violate any community guidelines and never received a community guideline strike. Here is the channel youtube.com/channel/UClQpQ… Please fix this

At the time of writing, attempting to access the YouTube content creator's channel brings up the following message:

"This account has been terminated due to multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy against spam, deceptive practices, and misleading content or other Terms of Service violations."

This is not the first time ItsOwens' channel on the Google-owned platform has been terminated. In 2018, community members speculated that his self-promotion spam, misleading videos, and Shout Out Sunday scams led to the ban of one of his older channels with over 60k followers.

Before getting banned, Owen had more than 3.51 million subscribers with 27 million channel views. He had uploaded over 130 videos since Jan 20, 2018.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far