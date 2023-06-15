Nongshim Redforce vs Gen.G League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split is in full swing as the second week of the Group Stage has started. Nongshim Redforce will face off against reigning LCK champions, Gen.G, to kick off Day 3 of the second week. The former will be hoping to start their second week of the split with a huge win, while the latter will be looking to keep their undefeated run intact.

Ahead of this matchup, this article will list out the expected results, rosters, and the livestream details for when and where to watch this game.

Nongshim Redforce vs Gen.G: Who will win this League of Legends LCK 2023 Group Stage match?

LCK @LCK



What are everyone’s picks for Week 2 must-watch match (and why)? The 2023 #LCK Summer Week 2 schedule and must-watch matches are here!What are everyone’s picks for Week 2 must-watch match (and why)? The 2023 #LCK Summer Week 2 schedule and must-watch matches are here! 🌞💬 What are everyone’s picks for Week 2 must-watch match (and why)? https://t.co/HshgLTyNbm

Predictions

Nongshim Redforce are one of the weakest teams in the 2023 LCK season. The rookie lineup consisting of their previous academy players has failed to show up at the highest level of Korean League of Legends. They had an awful Spring Split, ending with a 2-16 record. The Summer Split has started off decently so far for Nongshim Redforce, with the addition of mid laner Song "Quad" Su-hyeong.

Quad has provided some veterancy for the roster, but the team still looks shaky with sloppy macro decisions and inconsistent gameplay being prevalent. The mechanical talent of this team has been showcased at times but it has simply not been enough to carry them through the competition present in the LCK.

NS RedForce Global @NS_RedForce ] #LCK



"The meta favored mage champions back when I was in the LCK and it's not that different right now. So I think I'll be able to step up a bit more and help with setting the team's direction." [NS WEEKLYFull Article"The meta favored mage champions back when I was in the LCK and it's not that different right now. So I think I'll be able to step up a bit more and help with setting the team's direction." [NS WEEKLY📰] #LCK📰 Full Article 📰fomos.kr/esports/news_v…"The meta favored mage champions back when I was in the LCK and it's not that different right now. So I think I'll be able to step up a bit more and help with setting the team's direction." https://t.co/oxxLB4nxfd

Gen.G, on the other hand, are one of the strongest teams. They are big favorites to make it to the 2023 World Championship at minimum, with some fans expecting back-to-back LCK trophies. The team has a great mix of experience mixed with raw talent and incredible mechanical skill. Players such as Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon and Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan have been stellar in their role.

Gen.G's performance at the League of Legends MSI 2023 was a bit disappointing, relative to expectations. However, they have started off strong regionally during the Summer Split, including an exciting and tense series victory over rivals and direct contenders, T1. Gen.G currently sit at the top of the table with a 3-0 record.

Gen.G Esports @GenG



Here's a taste of our Gen.G LoL team's refreshing Summer Opening Title shoot BTS cuts!



Check out more photos in the [ -photo-wallpapers] channel of our server!

discord.gg/38fcgMpr



#TigerNation #GenGLoL 📸 2023 #LCK Summer Opening Title BTSHere's a taste of our Gen.G LoL team's refreshing Summer Opening Title shoot BTS cuts!Check out more photos in the [-photo-wallpapers] channel of our server! 📸 2023 #LCK Summer Opening Title BTSHere's a taste of our Gen.G LoL team's refreshing Summer Opening Title shoot BTS cuts! ☀🐯Check out more photos in the [📷-photo-wallpapers] channel of our server!➡ discord.gg/38fcgMpr#TigerNation #GenGLoL https://t.co/dUV2Ra2R8K

Gen.G are the heavy favorites to close out this series with a clean 2-0. Nongshim Redforce will have to pull off something miraculous to win even a single game, let alone the series. The sheer difference in the macro and talent between these teams is enough for Gen.G to comfortably remain undefeated in the Summer Split.

Head-to-head

Gen.G have won both their games against Nongshim Redforce in the 2023 League of Legends season.

Recent results

Gen.G's latest result was a 2-0 victory against Kwandong Freecs.

Nongshim Redforce, on the other hand, suffered a crushing 0-2 loss in their previous versus Liiv Sandbox.

LCK @LCK #LCK Quad scores the 1v1 First Blood but Teddy's rocket takes revenge! Quad scores the 1v1 First Blood but Teddy's rocket takes revenge! 🚀🚀 #LCK https://t.co/tQDbz6oV77

Expected rosters

Nongshim Redforce

Top - Park "DnDn" Geun-woo

Geun-woo Jungle - Lee "Sylvie" Seung-bok

Seung-bok Mid - Song "Quad" Su-hyeong

Su-hyeong ADC - Ha "Vital" In-seong

In-seong Support - Jeong "Peter" Yoon-su

Yoon-su Head Coach - Heo "Irean" Yeong-cheol

Gen.G

Top - Choi "Doran" Hyeon-joon

Hyeon-joon Jungle - Han "Peanut" Wang-ho

Wang-ho Mid - Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon

Ji-hoon ADC - Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan

Su-hwan Support - Yoo "Delight" Hwan-joong

Hwan-joong Head Coach - Go "Score" Dong-bin

LCK @LCK Chovy's Pop Blossom leads to a clean GenG ace & game 1! #LCK Chovy's Pop Blossom leads to a clean GenG ace & game 1! #LCK https://t.co/WCQAPchvoU

When and where to watch

Fans worldwide can tune into the official League of Legends LCK Twitch and Youtube channels to watch Nongshim Redforce vs Gen.G. The matchup will occur on June 16, 2023, at 1:00 AM PDT/1:30 PM IST /10:00 AM CEST.

