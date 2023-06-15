Nongshim Redforce vs Gen.G League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split is in full swing as the second week of the Group Stage has started. Nongshim Redforce will face off against reigning LCK champions, Gen.G, to kick off Day 3 of the second week. The former will be hoping to start their second week of the split with a huge win, while the latter will be looking to keep their undefeated run intact.
Ahead of this matchup, this article will list out the expected results, rosters, and the livestream details for when and where to watch this game.
Nongshim Redforce vs Gen.G: Who will win this League of Legends LCK 2023 Group Stage match?
Predictions
Nongshim Redforce are one of the weakest teams in the 2023 LCK season. The rookie lineup consisting of their previous academy players has failed to show up at the highest level of Korean League of Legends. They had an awful Spring Split, ending with a 2-16 record. The Summer Split has started off decently so far for Nongshim Redforce, with the addition of mid laner Song "Quad" Su-hyeong.
Quad has provided some veterancy for the roster, but the team still looks shaky with sloppy macro decisions and inconsistent gameplay being prevalent. The mechanical talent of this team has been showcased at times but it has simply not been enough to carry them through the competition present in the LCK.
Gen.G, on the other hand, are one of the strongest teams. They are big favorites to make it to the 2023 World Championship at minimum, with some fans expecting back-to-back LCK trophies. The team has a great mix of experience mixed with raw talent and incredible mechanical skill. Players such as Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon and Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan have been stellar in their role.
Gen.G's performance at the League of Legends MSI 2023 was a bit disappointing, relative to expectations. However, they have started off strong regionally during the Summer Split, including an exciting and tense series victory over rivals and direct contenders, T1. Gen.G currently sit at the top of the table with a 3-0 record.
Gen.G are the heavy favorites to close out this series with a clean 2-0. Nongshim Redforce will have to pull off something miraculous to win even a single game, let alone the series. The sheer difference in the macro and talent between these teams is enough for Gen.G to comfortably remain undefeated in the Summer Split.
Head-to-head
Gen.G have won both their games against Nongshim Redforce in the 2023 League of Legends season.
Recent results
Gen.G's latest result was a 2-0 victory against Kwandong Freecs.
Nongshim Redforce, on the other hand, suffered a crushing 0-2 loss in their previous versus Liiv Sandbox.
Expected rosters
Nongshim Redforce
- Top - Park "DnDn" Geun-woo
- Jungle - Lee "Sylvie" Seung-bok
- Mid - Song "Quad" Su-hyeong
- ADC - Ha "Vital" In-seong
- Support - Jeong "Peter" Yoon-su
- Head Coach - Heo "Irean" Yeong-cheol
Gen.G
- Top - Choi "Doran" Hyeon-joon
- Jungle - Han "Peanut" Wang-ho
- Mid - Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon
- ADC - Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan
- Support - Yoo "Delight" Hwan-joong
- Head Coach - Go "Score" Dong-bin
When and where to watch
Fans worldwide can tune into the official League of Legends LCK Twitch and Youtube channels to watch Nongshim Redforce vs Gen.G. The matchup will occur on June 16, 2023, at 1:00 AM PDT/1:30 PM IST /10:00 AM CEST.
