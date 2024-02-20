Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase February 2024: Date and time, expected games, and more

A new Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase has been announced, making its way to fans very soon. As we head deeper into 2024, it is clear that Nintendo wants to clear the air about what's in store for their latest popular hybrid console. This time, however, the live stream will focus entirely on third-party offerings arriving on the Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2024.

This is perhaps not too surprising, given how the handheld is virtually on its last leg and rumors circulating about a next-gen successor. However, that also means it's not all over just yet. Here's everything fans need to know about the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase for February 2024.

When is the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase?

Fans only need to wait another day as it is set to air on February 21, 2024, on Nintendo's official YouTube channel. Here are the times players need to keep an eye out for:

6 am PT

9 am ET

2 pm GMT

7.30 pm IST

Players should not expect information about the Nintendo Switch 2, as this will be entirely centered around games. Furthermore, the showcase is expected to feature around 25 minutes of content. So fans have roughly half an hour of third-party video game announcements to look forward to. This brings us to the expected games.

Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase expected games

Thus far, there is a decent selection of third-party games expected on the Nintendo Switch. Note that some of these are confirmed, while others are highly speculative.

Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Could it be announced at the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase? (Image via SEGA)

Catching many fans off guard, a complete edition of Shin Megami Tensei V was recently rated in Korea. Dubbed Vengeance, it seems to be an enhanced version of the acclaimed Unreal Engine 4 JRPG on Nintendo Switch, much like Persona 5 Royal. Whether this is legit or not remains to be seen.

Kingdom Come Deliverance Royal Edition

The wait just might be over (Image via Warhorse Studios)

After nothing but radio silence for three years, Warhorse Studios confirmed late last year that the complete rendition of their beloved medieval first-person action RPG is headed to Switch in early 2024. Eager fans will likely get to see footage of the rendition crafted by renowned Switch-port specialists at Saber Interactive at the upcoming Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase.

Hi-Fi Rush

This would be a perfect fit for the Nintendo Switch (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

After revealing future plans for Xbox at their latest Business Podcast, company head Phil Spencer confirmed that four first-party titles will make the jump to other platforms, including the Nintendo Switch. Hi-Fi Rush is a rumored game suggested to be going multiplatform. Given that the rhythm-based action title is the most recent Xbox title, it may arrive sooner rather than later for relevancy's sake.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

Solar Crown is the newest TDU experience in a long time (Image via Nacon)

Another game that met with several delays over the years is KT Racing Studios' Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. The 2024 racing game boasting a vast open-world Hong Kong is now scheduled for launch early this year. We could get new details and a concrete release date.