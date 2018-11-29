Nintendo Update: The Monster World Kingdom is set to raise the excitement levels among fans

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

This week's Nintendo download has a couple of new fantasy adventures to enjoy, some great sales and some killer new content. Also, something for the Wii U, which is weird. Seriously.

Basically, they're just keeping us occupied until Super Smash Bros. Ultimate comes out.

First off, there's all sorts of sales going on, including discounts of Guacamelee! 2 and Everspace. You can check them out here.

Monster Boy and the Lost Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch brings the classic Wonder Boy series back (not officially - this is one of those "spiritual successors") in this 2-D adventure. It launches on the 2nd of December.

Superbrothers: Sword & Sorcery EP is a Switch port of a 2012 mobile game based around the music of Canadian singer-songwriter Jim Guthrie. And for fans of the game back when it was on phones, don't worry: this version doesn't involve Twitter.

It releases on November 30th. Here's the original trailer:

Ironically, our next bit moves away from the switch and on to mobile devices, as Nintendo is updating Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. Version 2.0.0. is live now, and introduces a number of improvements, including an improved Friend List, an inventory increase, and a cabin! You can find more details on the official site here.

If you're super excited about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (and if you're not, you may not be a human being) and you have some spare Nintendo Points to spend (that's probably more likely), Nintendo has a treat for you. Starting on the 30th, they're offering an Ultimate themed December calendar.

Here's the rest of the releases:

ABZÛ (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)

ACA NEOGEO KING OF THE MONSTERS 2 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)

Akihabara – Feel the Rhythm Remixed (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)

Animal Hunter Z (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)

Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)

Cattails (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)

Coffee Crisis (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Nov. 30

Crimson Keep (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)

Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Dec. 3

Dexteritrip (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)

Energy Cycle Edge (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Dec. 5

Escape Doodland (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Nov. 30

Freedom Planet – Demo Version (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Dec. 4

Gelly Break (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)

GensokyoDefenders (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)

Harvest Life (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Nov. 30

I Am The Hero (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Nov. 30

Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)

Mordheim: Warband Skirmish (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)

NAIRI: Tower of Shirin (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)

OkunoKA – Full and Demo Versions (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Nov. 30

Professional Farmer: Nintendo Switch Edition (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)

ROCK BOSHERS DX: Director’s Cut (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Dec. 1

Screencheat: Unplugged (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)

Secret Files: Tunguska (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Nov. 30

Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)

The First Tree (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Nov. 30

Toki (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Dec. 4

Just Dance 2019 – Demo Version (Nintendo eShop on Wii U) (YES, THE WII U!! What?!)