"Nobody noticed?" Twitter reacts to $300,000 worth of MTG cards being stolen at Gen Con

An MTG heist was pulled during Gen Con 2023, where a pair of men allegedly stole $300,000 worth of Commander Masters and other Collector Boosters. The two men have yet to be identified but apparently walked right out of the venue with at least a dozen boxes of the valuable Magic: The Gathering cards. As of this writing, the people responsible have not been caught. However, the story is spreading across the internet like wildfire, even showing up on Keemstar’s Drama alert.

While there isn’t much information on this alleged theft of MTG cards, here is what we know concerning the Gen Con event. As of this writing, local detectives are still seeking help to find clues surrounding the identity of the people responsible. The online community has had a wide range of reactions, ranging from indifference to laughter to anger.

Referring to the wild nature of the heist, wherein the men walked away with a pile of valuable items, @slurperella tweeted:

"Nobody noticed?"

Internet reacts to Men reportedly stealing MTG cards at Gen Con worth over $300,000

IMPD @IMPDnews



For more information follow the link below.

local.nixle.com/alert/10248167/ pic.twitter.com/3qZ98UcPMp IMPD detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying two people of interest possibly involved in a theft of upwards to $300,000 worth of gaming cards.For more information follow the link below.

According to officials, a pair of men were caught on CCTV leaving with a pallet of MTG cards valued at over $300,000. According to the owner of the product, it was primarily Commander Masters and other Collector Boosters. This could easily value far over $300,000, depending on if the boxes were opened and individual cards sold.

The footage showed the duo leaving with over a dozen boxes; at first, piled high on a pallet, and then with the plastic removed. The allegedly stolen product was then put on a cart. The two men simply left with it, before the Gen Con even started.

As of this date, the thieves have not been apprehended, and the local authorities are still seeking assistance on the names and locations of the two alleged thieves. The MTG cards were incredibly valuable, but not everyone on social media was sympathetic.

Sierra Hignite @SierraHigniteTV



Police say they stole about $300k worth of playing cards from twitter.com/IMPDnews/statu… Do you know these guys?Police say they stole about $300k worth of playing cards from #ComicCon

Jesse Wells @JesseWellsNews

That’s a lot of cards. Wow. People searching for two men in connection with the theft of $300,000 in gaming cards.That’s a lot of cards. Wow. twitter.com/impdnews/statu…

A few people genuinely seemed worried that such a theft took place, and all the MTG cards on that pallet were stolen. However, more people seemed to find humor in this entire situation.

From comical nicknames to simply remarking on the prices of the original Dual Lands in Magic: The Gathering, quite a few people on social media found it to be entertaining. At the very least, their tweets didn’t show concern for the stolen product.

DramaAlert @DramaAlert $300,000 of Magic: The Gathering cards was stolen at Gen Con. This man allegedly just walked off with them. pic.twitter.com/YDM5CN1rSw

The theft even reached the desk of noted drama content creator Keemstar, who posted about it on Twitter. This led to a variety of reactions from his fanbase. Many were either shocked that nobody noticed, or joked about it being an impressive magic trick.

evey @evangitron @KEEMSTAR @DramaAlert Well that’s definitely something I wouldn’t expect to be stolen but maybe he saw @MoistCr1TiKaL talking about the forklift guy and wanted to do something so dumb and nerdy that it would get his attention unless this os his way of trading cards with the whole place lol

Keemstar himself joked that the user was “Black Lotus Hunting”, which is the second most valuable card in Magic: The Gathering. This led to someone replying and discussing a recent Moist Cr1TiKaL video.

Unfortunately, at this time, the people who allegedly committed this act have not been found. Nonetheless, the authorities are actively seeking the culprits who apparently stole $300,000 worth of MTG cards.