Overwatch 2 reportedly deleting older Battle Pass cosmetics, fans call Blizzard out for more predatory practices

Despite the biggest launch update for Overwatch 2 with Season 6 Invasion, fans have expressed dissatisfaction with the game's handling. To make matters worse, on Reddit, players are reporting their cosmetics earned from previous Battle Passes have gone missing. These specifically include a voice line for Orisa and the Bastion Medal Pose.

With much controversy surrounding Blizzard Entertainment's management of the popular 5v5 multiplayer game, many players have assumed this is another predatory tactic from the publisher. But is that truly the case?

What has caused the removal of certain cosmetics from player's accounts in Overwatch 2?

At this point, it remains unclear. Players, in comments, have expressed further disdain towards the publisher, seemingly assuming this was done with malicious intent to push profits for the free-to-play game.

But such a move seems baffling since it would get them in deeper hot water with the community. Nevertheless, this has not stopped players and fans from making assumptions.

As a saving grace, some players have pointed out that they do own those skins. In other words, those unable to find them on their account are likely experiencing a bug in Overwatch 2.

Many players have chimed in with their own reports of missing skins, especially with the transition from the first Overwatch to the 2022 successor.

Adding fuel to the frenzied fire, some think others are looking too deep into this, with their worries bordering on paranoia.

All things considered, it is a bug since other players confirm owning those missing skins in Overwatch 2. However, the fact remains that ownership is an issue with digital game purchases.

One user summarized the fiasco well:

This is true since players do not own digital games, but rather licenses to play them. As such, if an online game shuts down, any in-game purchases will be gone with the wind, too, unless the publisher has a compensation method in place, which is very uncommon. At least with the original Overwatch, Blizzard Entertainment allows players to migrate all cosmetics to the sequel.

This also includes loot boxes. Since there are none in Overwatch 2, they are opened by default and added to the player's account for the latest game. As such, players who spent a ton of time with the original may find themselves owning dozens of skins and thousands of in-game coins for making purchases in the store.

What does feel disappointing is the lack of communication from the publisher. Players have reported these bugs several times in the past, only to have been met with silence. As others have pointed out, it is likely this will be fixed.

The game has undergone big changes recently with the Season 6 Invasion update. Some players suggest waiting, as it is likely these skins will eventually turn up.

But at the end of the day, it really is up to the developers. In short, players cannot do much, if anything at all, here.

Overwatch 2 is available on PC (via Steam and Battle.Net), PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.