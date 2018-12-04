×
Overwatch News: New Washington-based League team announced

Kevin C. Sullivan
CONTRIBUTOR
News
11   //    04 Dec 2018, 09:57 IST

Overwatch League
Overwatch League

One of the biggest names in professional eSports, Overwatch League, just got a little bigger with the announcement of a new team to its roster. Say hello to the Washington Justice.

Overwatch League's Washington Justice
Overwatch League's Washington Justice

Based out of Washington, D.C., the Justice is owned and operated by Washington Esports Ventures and its founder, Mark Ein. In the company's announcement today, Ein not only revealed the team's name, but its new logo and team colours - appropriately red, white, and blue. The team will be just one of eight new expansion franchises to the league following its successful first season.

The Justice's management and coaching staff look to be as diverse as the city it calls home, comprised of members of five different countries. Their coaching staff consists of head coach Hyeong-seok "WizardHyeong" Kim and assistant Molly "AVALLA" Kim, both from South Korea. The latter will have the distinction of being the first female coach in the league, while the former is also the former head coach of the New York Excelsior. New York was the only team to reach the finals of all four stages the previous season.

Following head coach WizardHyeong to Washington from New York is former Excelsior tank Joon-hwa "Janus" Song. While no other roster members have been announced as of yet, the early influx of talent is a strong indication of the impact the Washington team intends to make on the league.

The rest of the roster will be announced via their social media channels, which can all be accessed via the team's website. You can also read the entire press release, including the entire coaching staff list and comments from team owner Mark Ein, here.

Season two of the Overwatch League begins on February 14, 2019, which means that everybody's Valentine's Day plans have already been set.

Kevin Sullivan has been writing about games on video game websites since there were video game websites. Starting in 1998 in his dorm room at Iowa State University, he's built a writing career with his low key humor, love of pop culture and conversational writing style. He's written previously for Uproxx, Nuclear Salad, and Austin.com. He also currently writes Pro Wrestling news and features right here! at Sportskeeda! He lives outside of Austin, TX with his wife, daughter and three annoying cats.
Fetching more content...
