Players are asking Valve to roll back a removed feature in Counter-Strike 2

Since the beta testing started, various professional players and testers have been complaining on Twitter about Valve removing the left-handed weapon mode feature in Counter-Strike 2.

Valve's Counter-Strike 2 is the upcoming iteration of its first-person shooter franchise, and most of the game's features date back to Counter-Strike 1.6, which was released as a Half-Life mod in 1999. While several features have been added in the following titles as part of the balancing process, a few basic ones have been removed in the game's latest iteration.

Players are requesting that Valve add the left-handed weapon option back in Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike has always been a popular first-person shooter due to the abundance of customization options it offers. Although numerous competitive FPS games have been released over the last three decades, none have been able to completely dethrone Valve's franchise.

Nearly half of CS:GO's professional and casual player base use the left-handed weapon mode, and this habit has made it difficult to change to the default settings without negatively impacting their gameplay.

A Norwegian CS:GO professional player, Håvard "rain" Nygaard, who has been representing FaZe Clan for the past seven years, recently tweeted about facing trouble with the default mechanics.

Håvard Nygaard @FaZe_rainCS @CounterStrike please give me lefthand options, my brain cant take this .@CounterStrike please give me lefthand options, my brain cant take this

KennyS, a former pro player and one of the greatest AWPers of all time, backed him up and retweeted that left-handed players were having a tough time without the feature.

Furthermore, FaZe Clan tweeted at the developers in response:

Rain's team is clearly joking, but the missing feature has a major impact on how players perform, which is a major reason why they're unhappy.

Despite Valve actively listening to the community and addressing issues since the Counter-Strike 2 beta was released, this feature is yet to make a comeback.

zach @zachkintanar CS2 CANT CHANGE TO LEFT HAND ??????????!!!!!!! CS2 CANT CHANGE TO LEFT HAND ??????????!!!!!!!

In Counter-Strike 1.6, you could switch your weapon hand by pressing "H" on your keyboard and selecting the option from the help tab. However, since the release of Counter-Strike Source, the option has been shifted and could be enabled by entering "cl_righthand 0" in the console.

Valve has stated that Counter-Strike 2 will release during Summer 2023 but is notorious for releasing updates late, so we can probably expect this to be the case at this time as well. However, some players believe the game will be released within two weeks after the Steam Summer Sale concludes.

Nevertheless, you can expect Counter-Strike 2 to be released once it is bug-free and playable since all Valve games are known for being optimized and bug-free. However, it is entirely up to the developers whether the left-handed weapon feature will return.

